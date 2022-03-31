IPI now delayed with 3 payrolls; lack of funds stymies crane removal

By
|
Posted on Apr 01 2022

Tag:
Share

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC is now delayed with its three payrolls due to funding challenges, according to Commonwealth Casino Commission executive director Andrew Yeom.

At the CCC board’s monthly meeting last Wednesday, Yeom also disclosed that due to lack of funds IPI’s top management from Hong Kong stopped the removal of tower crane No. 5 from the rooftop of the Imperial Pacific Resort in western Garapan.

On payrolls, Yeom said that IPI internally announced that these three payrolls are delayed until further notice.

Saipan Tribune learned that about 40 active employees, including senior vice president for marketing and public affairs Tao Xing and human resources director Redie Dela Cruz, are affected by the non-payment of the three payrolls.

“These recent payroll issues will only complicate matters that much more with the existing labor case/settlement at hand,” Yeom said.

He said IPI could not pay its active employees for pay period covering March 7 to 20, 2022.

IPI made only a partial payment for pay period Feb. 7 to 20, 2022, and failed to pay for period Feb. 21 to March 6, 2022.

Dela Cruz said a partial payment means only the lower waged employees such as security and some construction workers were paid.

IPI management notified its active employees last Thursday that the payroll covering March 7 to 20, 2022, that is scheduled for distribution on March 25, 2022, will be delayed until further notice.

The management also announced that the delayed payrolls for the two previous payrolls will be extended.

On the crane removal project, Yeom said the workers were recently told to stop the removal operation for tower crane No. 5 until further notice. He said no work is being performed at the job site since then.

IPI’s construction management said yesterday that there are six tower cranes, and tower cranes No. 2, 3, 4, and 6 have already been dismantled for safety. Tower crane No. 5 has yet to be dismantled, while tower crane No. 1, which is in the courtyard, is still being evaluated.

IPI recently stated that the challenges of funding remains and the financial hardships for the company since the closure of Imperial Pacific Resort in Garapan continues.

IPI said the search to find resources to cure these delays is their top priority.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

IPI follows up on request for extension to complete Imperial Pacific Resort project

Posted On Apr 01 2022
, By
0

IPI moves to dismiss discrimination suit of former workers

Posted On Mar 31 2022
, By
0

Another construction firm sues IPI for over $2M

Posted On Mar 23 2022
, By
0

IPI taps US mainland lawyers for hearing on revocation of license

Posted On Mar 22 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022
environment

2022 Environmental Awareness Activities

Posted On Mar 31 2022

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 1, 2022, 6:06 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune