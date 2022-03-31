IPI now delayed with 3 payrolls; lack of funds stymies crane removal

Share











Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC is now delayed with its three payrolls due to funding challenges, according to Commonwealth Casino Commission executive director Andrew Yeom.

At the CCC board’s monthly meeting last Wednesday, Yeom also disclosed that due to lack of funds IPI’s top management from Hong Kong stopped the removal of tower crane No. 5 from the rooftop of the Imperial Pacific Resort in western Garapan.

On payrolls, Yeom said that IPI internally announced that these three payrolls are delayed until further notice.

Saipan Tribune learned that about 40 active employees, including senior vice president for marketing and public affairs Tao Xing and human resources director Redie Dela Cruz, are affected by the non-payment of the three payrolls.

“These recent payroll issues will only complicate matters that much more with the existing labor case/settlement at hand,” Yeom said.

He said IPI could not pay its active employees for pay period covering March 7 to 20, 2022.

IPI made only a partial payment for pay period Feb. 7 to 20, 2022, and failed to pay for period Feb. 21 to March 6, 2022.

Dela Cruz said a partial payment means only the lower waged employees such as security and some construction workers were paid.

IPI management notified its active employees last Thursday that the payroll covering March 7 to 20, 2022, that is scheduled for distribution on March 25, 2022, will be delayed until further notice.

The management also announced that the delayed payrolls for the two previous payrolls will be extended.

On the crane removal project, Yeom said the workers were recently told to stop the removal operation for tower crane No. 5 until further notice. He said no work is being performed at the job site since then.

IPI’s construction management said yesterday that there are six tower cranes, and tower cranes No. 2, 3, 4, and 6 have already been dismantled for safety. Tower crane No. 5 has yet to be dismantled, while tower crane No. 1, which is in the courtyard, is still being evaluated.

IPI recently stated that the challenges of funding remains and the financial hardships for the company since the closure of Imperial Pacific Resort in Garapan continues.

IPI said the search to find resources to cure these delays is their top priority.