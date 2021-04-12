IPI resolves issues with payroll

Share











Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC has encountered issues with the distribution of payroll 8 that was due last week but the matter has already been resolved.

According to a status report IPI lawyer Michael Dotts filed with the U.S. District Court for the NMI, there was an issue with the wire transfer from Hong Kong, resulting in the late transfer of funds.

Fortunately, IPI ended up paying payroll in cash and the full payroll was distributed on time and IPI is on track to pay payroll 9 on time, April 23.

Meanwhile, IPI employee housing still has power and food services continue for all its H-2B workers without interruption. IPI has no repatriations to report. All construction work at the IPI Resort in Garapan remains suspended.

Dotts informed the court that IPI continues to work with the U.S. Department of Labor Secretary’s field office on paying the balance of the consent judgment.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, IPi has already made its first settlement payment to the U.S. Department of Labor amounting to $164,270.08.

Last March 29, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona approved the amended consent judgment between IPI and USDOL that allows IPI to pay off in installments the amount it owes USDOL in a previous consent judgment. That effectively suspended Mangloña’s previously ordered receivership for the casino developer.