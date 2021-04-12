Governor hopes to see soon Hyatt’s land lease extension

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said Friday that he wants to soon see an extension on the expiring land lease of Hyatt Regency Saipan in Garapan, even as the Department of Public Lands is still reviewing the proposal that Hyatt’s owner had submitted.

Torres said they will hopefully have more detailed updates and approval from the Attorney General, DPL, and their Hyatt partners.

“At the end of the day, I’ll continue to say that I support Hyatt and I hope that we can continue to strengthen that partnership and hopefully see an extension of lease soon,” Torres said when asked for an update on the land lease negotiation between Hyatt and the government during his radio press briefing last week.

Deveney Dela Cruz, special assistant to the DPL secretary, said last Friday that, according to DPL Real Estate director Bonnie T. Royal, the last offer from Hyatt owner, Saipan Portopia Hotel Corp., is still being evaluated based on current regulations.

DPL Secretary Marianne Concepcion-Teregeyo disclosed last December that Hyatt had already submitted all the documents that DPL needed and that they’re reviewing the proposal.

Hyatt’s 40-year public land lease will expire in December 2021.