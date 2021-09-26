IPI urges public to stay away from construction site, cranes

With tropical storm condition being declared last week, Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC strongly urged the public to stay away from IPI’s casino/resort construction site in western Garapan, especially near the tower cranes before the all-clear was declared.

In an earlier statement, IPI said it stepped up the monitoring of the cranes at the construction site due to the ongoing tropical depression.

“We appreciate your attention. We will continue closely monitor the situation and keep the public informed,” said IPI in its public announcement.

Saipan Tribune learned Thursday last week that IPI has yet to remove or secure any of the three cranes.

Last Aug. 27, Saipan Tribune published a story about U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona’s order authorizing IPI to do whatever is necessary to secure the cranes.

Manglona, however, ordered IPI that aside from securing the cranes, they are not allowed to do any construction activity pursuant to the stop-order imposed in a lawsuit filed by U.S. Labor against IPI.

IPI has been allowed to delay its September 2021 payment to U.S. Labor so it can undertake safety work at its construction site to secure the cranes.

Last July 29, the Commonwealth Casino Commission commissioners expressed concern about the imminent danger the three tower cranes at the site pose to business establishments and people in western Garapan during this typhoon season, with no ongoing construction at the project’s site.

That fear was further heightened when IPI construction site manager Jesse Aquiningoc told CCC board members during the board meeting that he believes that, if not repaired immediately, Tower Crane No. 6 that is facing the beach may start to collapse in three months.

