Island girls cannot resist going to the beach, wherever it is

Share











U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Tiona Jones, daughter of Richard and Celina Farrell and a graduate of Tinian High School, has been assigned to Thule Air Base, Greenland, 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle and 947 miles from the North Pole.

Jones raised the CNMI flag for the first time on Greenland, right before taking the traditional “polar plunge” into arctic waters.

Thule Air Base is now part of the United States Space Force and is the northernmost installation of the U.S. Armed Forces. As the first sergeant, Jones is responsible for advising leaders on any adverse trends affecting the readiness, health, morale, resiliency, welfare, and discipline of Airmen and Guardians on Thule. Basically, her job is to take care of people.

Jones says the hardest part of adjusting to life in Thule, Greenland is learning how to sleep while it is currently daylight 24 hours a day. (PR)