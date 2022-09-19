Flags in half-staff to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II

The District Court for the NMI building in Gualo Rai’s U.S. and CNMI flags have been on half-staff since Sept. 8 when President Joseph Biden signed a proclamation ordering all states and territories to fly their U.S. flags at half-staff until sunset yesterday, Sept. 19, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. (KIMBERLY B. ESMORES)

The District Court for the NMI has lowered its United States and NMI flags to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II who was laid to rest yesterday.

The District Court for the NMI joined the rest of the nation by lowering its flags to half-staff as a show of respect and to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II who died last Sept. 8, 2022 and was laid to rest yesterday.

On Sept. 8, following the news of the queen’s passing, United States President Joseph Biden signed a proclamation ordering all states and territories to fly their U.S. flags at half-staff until sunset yesterday, Sept. 19, in honor of the late monarch.

“As a mark of respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” the proclamation stated.

Biden, in his proclamation, also noted the tremendous life that Queen Elizabeth lived and the relationship she helped strengthen between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world,” he said.

According to international media outlets, Britain held a grand state funeral for the late queen starting with the final public viewing at Westminster Abbey where she was crowned nearly 70 years ago.

Following the viewing was the religious service, followed by a procession from Westminster to Wellington Arch.

Finally, the queen’s coffin was transported to the royal Windsor estate King George VI Memorial Chapel where she was laid to rest near her parents and late husband, Prince Philip.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
