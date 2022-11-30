Island Rocker

Sail to Saipan if you can.
Drive thru dandy DanDan.
Dance in downtown Garapan.

Feel the beat.
Feel the heat.

Gotta party somehow.
How ‘bout LaoLao?
Go shout “WOW, WOW”
From the top of Mt. Tapochau.

Dance high in the sky.
Dance at sunrise.

Sing a silly song
in the village of SongSong.
Do whatcha wanna 
when you’re on Mt. Sabana.

Dance in the rain.
We don’t complain.

Sand on your feet.
Kelaguen to eat.
Rainbows in your eyes 
are the best surprise.

Island Rocker is free.
Island Rocker is the way to be.
Island Rocker gotta be free.
Island Rocker—it’s the way to be.

Bob Coldeen, a retired sportscaster who was elected to the NMI Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year, has won awards in fiction and non-fiction. He first came to Saipan in 1973 and has called Micronesia home since then. 

