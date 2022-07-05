ISLAND SNAPSHOTS – July 2022

The Japanese Society of the Northern Marianas carry a shrine as they stop in front of the grandstand at the Garapan Fishing Base during the July 4 parade.
LIBERATION DAY PARADE. Spectators were camped in makeshift tents and came armed with umbrellas and cameras as they await the passing of the Liberation Day parade last Monday during the CNMI’s celebration of Liberation Day. (Photos by LEIGH GASES)
Parade spectators with umbrellas and cameras line both sides of a stretch of Beach Road and await the passing of the Liberation Day parade last Monday during the CNMI’s celebration of Liberation Day.
Team NMI members join the Liberation Day parade last Monday during the CNMI’s celebration of Liberation Day.
Players of the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association demonstrate playing with a football during the Liberation Day parade last Monday.
Members of the TanHoldings Football Club join the Liberation Day parade last Monday.
The Saipan Awaodori team performs in front of the grandstand at the Garapan Fishing Base during the July 4 parade
