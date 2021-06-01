Island Snapshots – June 2021

MARCHING TO KASTIYU PLATEAU-U.S. Marines march up to the historic Kastiyu Plateau on Tinian to participate in the Memorial Day rites last Monday, May 31, 2021. In the process of capturing Tinian, which lasted from July 31 to Aug. 1, 1944, 389 U.S. Marine Corps officers and men were killed and 1,816 were wounded; over 5,000 Japanese soldiers were killed. (GUNNY SERGEANT DAVID STILLWELL)
JUNE IS OCEAN MONTH-Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios join the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality and environmentalists on island in the call for cleaner oceans at the CNMI Ocean Month proclamation yesterday at Minachom Atdao in Susupe. (IVA MAURIN)
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.