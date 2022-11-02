Island Snapshots – November 2022

DONATION Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan), and Reps. Denita K. Yangetmai (D- Saipan) and Corina L. Magofna (D-Saipan) pose with their staff and some family members after the installation of a children’s slide worth $3,500 at the playground of the Carolinian Affairs across Bank of Guam in Garapan last Wednesday. DeLeon Guerrero donated the slide using her remaining operations fund. CAO and Parks and Recreation staff helped assemble it. (Contributed Photo)
LOCAL AUTHOR Northern Marianas College students and employees had a chance to speak with Julian Aguon, a Guam-based lawyer, activist, and author. His book, The Properties of Perpetual Light, is currently being used as a textbook in the college’s Current Issues capstone course (SO297). Aguon and members of the University of Guam Press also facilitated a training session for NMC instructors who teach the SO297 class. For more information on Aguon’s book, visit www.uogpress.com. (NMC)
