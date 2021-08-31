Island Snapshots – September 2021

FEMA HOUSING PROGRAM-Eric M. Hofschneider is the owner of the first house on Tinian completed under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Permanent Housing Program. According to FEMA, 10 more Tinian residents are participating in the program and 157 households Commonwealth-wide. The Permanent Housing Program was made available to individuals whose homes were destroyed or damaged, when Super Typhoon Yutu struck the Marianas in 2018. Photo and text taken from the Facebook page of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP). (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)
