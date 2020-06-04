Island Touch by Philip always makes celebrations memorable

By
|
Posted on Jun 05 2020

Tag:
Island Touch By Philip can turn a simple event into a grand one that will leave happy memories. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Operating Island Touch by Philip located in Chalan Kanoa can be challenging but rewarding, according to operations manager and store namesake Philip Canuto. In his business of running a flower shop and events planning, Canuto needs to be creative all the time, but wearing many hats doesn’t faze him.

“I started the business on May 10, 2013 and like how we started, my shop is everyone’s go-to place for fresh or silk flowers for any occasion and special items for gifts… I also do events, big or small, like weddings, birthdays, christening, whatever flower arrangement or event that you have in mind, we can help you,” he said.

“For events, we work with the client from beginning to end, from the planning stage and decorations because I believe every detail counts. We have planned wedding ceremonies, up to of the wedding reception for many clients and at the end of the day having accomplished beautiful things for clients makes us happy,” he added.

Fresh Flowers can be specially arranged with a personal touch by Island Touch By Philip.

For a month, Island Touch By Philip closed due to COVID-19 concerns. “We also didn’t have customers or clients coming in so we decided to close down temporarily. Now that we are back, we are giving the same services and practicing social distancing and health and safety protocols at the shop.” Canuto said.

“We only allow five people at the same time in the shop. To ensure our clients’ safety, we require 6 feet distance between customer and counter, we sanitize common areas in the shop and hand sanitizers are provided from the moment the customer enters the door and at the counter where we transact business,” he added.

Island Touch By Philip is open from Monday to Sunday, 8am-6pm. For more information, call (670) 235-7445, (670) 285-3545, email islandtoucsaipan.com., or visit their Facebook page Island Touch By Philip.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

