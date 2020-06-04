Island Touch by Philip always makes celebrations memorable

Share







Operating Island Touch by Philip located in Chalan Kanoa can be challenging but rewarding, according to operations manager and store namesake Philip Canuto. In his business of running a flower shop and events planning, Canuto needs to be creative all the time, but wearing many hats doesn’t faze him.

“I started the business on May 10, 2013 and like how we started, my shop is everyone’s go-to place for fresh or silk flowers for any occasion and special items for gifts… I also do events, big or small, like weddings, birthdays, christening, whatever flower arrangement or event that you have in mind, we can help you,” he said.

“For events, we work with the client from beginning to end, from the planning stage and decorations because I believe every detail counts. We have planned wedding ceremonies, up to of the wedding reception for many clients and at the end of the day having accomplished beautiful things for clients makes us happy,” he added.

For a month, Island Touch By Philip closed due to COVID-19 concerns. “We also didn’t have customers or clients coming in so we decided to close down temporarily. Now that we are back, we are giving the same services and practicing social distancing and health and safety protocols at the shop.” Canuto said.

“We only allow five people at the same time in the shop. To ensure our clients’ safety, we require 6 feet distance between customer and counter, we sanitize common areas in the shop and hand sanitizers are provided from the moment the customer enters the door and at the counter where we transact business,” he added.

Island Touch By Philip is open from Monday to Sunday, 8am-6pm. For more information, call (670) 235-7445, (670) 285-3545, email islandtoucsaipan.com., or visit their Facebook page Island Touch By Philip.