JKPL offers Package-to-Go for summer reading

The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library will provide its clients a Package-to-Go for the summer to promote science- and math-related activities, allow readers to explore new authors and genres, and discover the different types of materials the library has to offer.

This year summer reading theme is “Imagine your story.” The Package-to-Go will be distributed on June 30, 2020, to the first 500 registered participants.

Each Package-to-Go includes books, activities, and supplies. The program is free and open to all ages. Registration is open from June 9 to June 19. You may contact the library at 235-7322 or 7323(READ) to register.

Before you register you may need:

• JKPL card number ready for children ages 6 years of age and older. Parents/guardians are encouraged to use their library card to register children ages 0 years to 5 years

• Name and age/date or birth of participating family member

• Village

• Contact number

• Email(optional)

“Families are encouraged to register and take this opportunity to engage in amazing learning adventures with the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. …Community members, businesses, and government agencies who would like to sponsor JKPL’s Summer Reading Program Package-to-Go are encouraged to contact at 235-7316 or 7323 or 7322,” said the library in a statement. (Chevy Alipio)