Islander Rent A Car, Jhen’s Sweet Corner are now ProaPerks partners

Posted on Jan 24 2022
Islander Rent A Car is now a proud NMC ProaPerks partner. More information about their special promotion for ProaPerks card holders can be found at marianas.edu/proaperks.(Contributed Photo)

Islander Rent A Car and Jhen’s Sweet Corner are the latest companies to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks partner, joining many other businesses and organizations that provide exclusive discounts and benefits for Northern Marianas College students, employees, and alumni.

All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive a 30% discount Islander Rent A Car on daily regular rates on all vehicles except trucks (valid only on Saipan). At Jhen’s Sweet Corner, all card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive a free iced tea with any order.

The two companies join the growing list of ProaPerks partners, such as 153 Restaurant, 360 Restaurant, 4EVER CNMI, Alamo Car Rental, AllStar Sporting Goods, Aqua Connections, Inc., Aquasmith, Athlete’s Foot, Avis Rent A Car, BAB Korean Restaurant Cup Bab, Chagi Norf Kitchen, Boarderline, Bolis R US 2, Candle J, Caravan of Food, Casa Decor, Casa Urashima, Chelu Alynez Enterprise, Chungi Wa Korean Restaurant, Clear Water Place, Clear Water Residence, Clear Water Villa, Coral Garden Hotel, Cosmos Lounge, D’ Chef’s Kitchen, Docomo Pacific, Dollar Days, Enterprise Car Rental, Ete Cafe, Fishing Tackle and Sporting Goods, Fork and Spoon, Garapan Restaurant Cafe & Grill, Gold’s Gym, Grandvrio Resort Saipan, Great Harvest, Boyer Trading Company LLC. dba Ginen Saipan, Ha’ani Company, Healing Stones Spa, Highway Express Auto Care Center, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Inc., Hertz Rental Car, Hyatt, Ice Island Coffee & Ice Deserts, Hotel Americano, Ina’s Kitchen, International Roller Skates, Isla Shave Ice, Java Joe’s, JC Cafe, Judy’s Cafe & Restaurant, Junlyn Salon, Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell, Kiki’s, Latte Built Gym, Lohas Massage, Lohas Nails, Lucky Store, Lucky II Mart, Magbers Snack Bar, Majesty Restaurant, Mama D’s Cafe, Mariana Lighthouse, Marianas Creation, MMC & Pacific Labs, LLC, Megabyte, Mermaid Restaurant & Milk tea, Micafe Snack Corner, Nam Dae Moon, National Car Rental, Natural Nail & Spa, Neni Girl Nails, NMC Bookstore, Ocean Candy, Ocean Star Restaurant, Pacific Home Appliances, Paradise Dental Spa, Pena House Boutique, Pizzeria Bar & Grill, Pokiyaki, Residence Lodge, Saipan Computer Services, Shirley’s Cafe, Salty’s, Stay Cafe, Summer Snow Cafe & Kids Corner cafe, Summit Auto Repair Shop, Surf Club, Residence Lodge, The Ohala Foundation Clothing, The Pacific Supply, The Shack, Time Creation Corp., Tinian Diamond Hotel, Tom Yum Restaurant, Tribe Marianas, and Triple J Motors.

Companies and other interested organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of thousands of individuals that include Northern Marianas College alumni, students, and employees, can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
