Run Saipan starts off year with a splash

Run Saipan started off its annual race series with a run in Lao Lao Bay called the Dash and Splash.

The 5K course started at the home of Liz and Kraig Church and ran southwest along the road to the pavilion where the runners turned around. The race finished at East Bay where a few brave runners christened the race with its name by splashing into the bay. The course was rough, hilly, and obstacle -ridden at the end, a true cross-country race.

“The race was a great start to what I hope will be a great running year for us,” said Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz, Jr. “We had roughly 30 join us for the Dash and Splash. The weather was a bit rough but these runners were troopers. Run Saipan would like to thank Kraig and Liz Church for allowing the runners to park at their beautiful home and to our support volunteers Erik Baza, Juanita Fajardo, Michael Macao, and Robin Sapong.”

Leading the men’s pack was Sildrey Viloria, who dominated early on and held his lead throughout the course. Viloria finished with a time of 24:45. Rounding out the podium were Jay-Ar Barrios (25:31) and Ronald Villafria (25:43). Evelyn Pangelinan won the women’s division with a time of 27:56 followed by Rosemarie Chisato (28:35) and Jessica Ortizo (29:49). The youth division was led by Tiana Cabrera with a time of 31:42 and Jesse Sablan, crossing the finish line at 31:47.

Robyn Spaeth, Lovel Spaeth, Kerri Bauer, and Beue Bauer deserve a special mention. These four intrepid runners took the race title to heart and leapt off of the cliff face to splash into the bay.

Run Saipan has a very active race schedule planned for 2022. The next race, the Marpi Drag 5K will be held on Feb. 5, 2022 at 6am near the entrance to the former Mariana Resort & Spa in Marpi. This is a fast out and back 5K turning just past the Last Command Post. Registration is open on the Run Saipan Facebook Page as well as the Northern Marianas Athletics Facebook page. The direct link is: https://forms.gle/eqebULqTJVqtE2Gd9.

Run Saipan members receive free entry into all the Run Saipan Monthly 5K races and reduced entry to many other races on the island. This results in a savings of over $160 for members.

“Our first membership meeting was on Jan. 21st at Oleai Beach Bar and I am happy to announce that we already have over 40 members signed up,” secretary/treasurer Ron Snyder added. “The annual fees include a Run Saipan Race Shirt, a reusable bib with the member’s number on it, lots of race specials and the chance to win prizes at the annual banquet in December. We also have special rates for students and off-island athletes.”

Run Saipan is working with Northern Marianas Athletics, the governing body of athletics in the CNMI, to sanction most of its races. In a sanctioned race, runners will have the ability to set CNMI records for the specific race distance. Run Saipan is committed to offering opportunities to improve cardiovascular health for residents of the CNMI by hosting running events such as races, workshops and training sessions. Run Saipan invites all interested parties to join. (PR)