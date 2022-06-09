IT&E is platinum sponsor for Mini Games

Share











IT&E is the latest business to become a supporter of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 after announcing yesterday during a check presentation at their new Oleai office that the telecommunications company has jumped in as a platinum sponsor of the quadrennial event.

The Mini Games Organization Committee said IT&E has donated over $122,000 worth of infrastructure resources, equipment, technical support, and other products and services.

It is also providing free Wi-Fi to athletes and officials in all venues, including on Rota and Tinian, along with broadcasting the Mini Games. Additionally, Wi-Fi has been set up at Grandvrio Resort where the athletes will stay for the duration of their stay on Saipan. Connectivity has also been set up at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center which serves as the results center for the Games.

Vicente “Ben” Babauta, CEO of MGOC, thanked IT&E for “facilitating fiber optic for our launch of the Mini Games and today we’re facilitating the entire nine venues plus Rota [and] Tinian. And so on behalf of the organizing committee, the staff and management of the Pacific Mini Games, we really truly appreciate your contribution.”

“This is a lot… over $122,000 worth of investment that IT&E facilitated in lieu of having the historical event for the first time ever as we welcome almost 1,800 people which includes athletes and officials, international federation, media, medical team, Pacific Game Association, friends and family supporters of the Pacific Mini Games from South Pacific and Micronesia are coming to our island,” Babauta added.

He said, in a away, internet connectivity is the lifeblood of the Games.

“The most crucial part is broadcasting the Games. Livestreaming for everyone that won’t be able to make it to the Games and more so the South Pacific nations that will obviously want to watch via YouTube… And also access for our visitors, so as soon as they come in, they have internet Wi-Fi and for them… to communicate [with] their friends and family…As we speak, people are landing already which is very exciting, and obviously the entire island including Rota and Tinian are quite excited…We really appreciate IT&E for stepping up and rising up to the challenge,” said Babauta.

Rose Soledad, general manager of IT&E, told Babauta during the ceremony, “We are there as committed partners with you guys since day one, so we are behind you. We’re here to support you. Good luck and thank you to all the athletes, it will be an exciting [game] for all of us.”

IT&E Marketing manager Natashia Tomokane said their leadership team—general manager Rose Soledad and our CEO Jim Oehlerking—have been very proactive in letting them know that they should be very supportive of the Games.

“Janice Tenorio, who has handled our frontlines, is our manager for customer service. We are very happy to participate as a sponsor. Velma Palacios, who heads our network operations, leads the team who’s actually responsible for installing all the infrastructure and making streaming conducive and available for other athletes and online visitors. We’ve been in the community doing business for over 35 years. We feel we have been through the rough waves with this community and we are very happy to rise up to the challenge with the community. And we understand that there’s an overwhelming responsibility to our deployment [of] our support and we’re happy to participate as a sponsor,” she said.