IT&E donates over $120K in services to NMPMG

IT&E announced yesterday that it is donating more than $120,000 worth of internet infrastructure, technical support, communication services, and post-production assistance to the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games, making it a platinum tier sponsor.

As the pioneer telecommunications company in the CNMI, IT&E embraces this opportunity to “Rise Up To The Challenge” and make significant contributions that are essential to hosting a successful event, the company said in a statement. IT&E is excited to be a platinum sponsor and witness this historical event, it added.

“The Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games will have a positive impact for both the participating athletes and all our island communities. Sports have a way of forging connections and friendships. We’re proud to do our part so that viewers in the region and around the world will be able to take part from afar,” said Rose Soledad, general manager, IT&E CNMI.

The full Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games schedule of events can be viewed at the NMPMG Facebook page and website, northernmarianas2022.com. (PR)