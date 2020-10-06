IT&E to acquire iCONNECT’s telecommunication assets

Unites 2 telecommunications innovators in region
By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2020
IT&E has acquired iCONNECT. Photo shows both companies’ offices in Chalan Kiya adjacent to each other. (NEIL FAMA)

IT&E and iCONNECT announced that IT&E will acquire iCONNECT’s telecommunications assets in Guam and the CNMI, including its wireless network, Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) known as Push-To-Talk, and customer base.

The transaction brings together two true telecommunications innovators in Guam and the Marianas.

As a result of the acquisition, IT&E and iCONNECT subscribers will enjoy enhanced services and expanded wireless broadband experience in the CNMI and Guam at no additional cost.

“IT&E and iCONNECT share a dedication to keeping the communities of Guam and the CNMI connected to the world with leading-edge technology. The acquisition will allow us to continue with our improvements to our network coverage and data capabilities in Guam and the CNMI. iCONNECT has been serving the island communities for more than 20 years and is a pioneer in the local telecommunications industry. We’re proud to add to that legacy and continue serving the islands far into the future,” said IT&E CEO Jim Oehlerking.

“Upon completion of the customer migration, iCONNECT customers will start to reap the benefits of IT&E’s advanced network and innovative capabilities in Guam and the CNMI and will further enjoy the advances of ITE’s 5G network upon rollout. iCONNECT is thrilled with IT&E’s plans that will benefit all of its customers moving forward,” said iCONNECT  CFO Rene C. Lao.

The deal was signed on Sept. 22, 2020. Commencing on Oct. 1, all iCONNECT postpaid and prepaid subscribers will begin a transition to IT&E over a period of 90 days. During this transition, iCONNECT will continue to operate its network and retail locations. iDEN services will continue uninterrupted, as well.

With the transfer to IT&E, iCONNECT subscribers will continue to enjoy existing services and offerings. In addition, subscribers’ phone numbers will remain the same and subscribers will be advised if a SIM card replacement is required.

iCONNECT subscribers are advised to continue to pay their bill and seek assistance online on the iCONNECT website or at any iCONNECT store until provided with additional instructions.

ABOUT IT&E

For more than 35 years, the communities of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands have relied on IT&E to keep them connected to each other and the world. A world-class telecommunications provider, IT&E serves 120,000 subscribers in the region. IT&E built the first undersea fiber optic cable linking the CNMI to the Trans-Pacific cable hub in Guam in 1997.  In 2012, IT&E launched the first true LTE network on Guam and 3.5 HSPA+ in the CNMI; and rolled out Fiber Internet to homes in the CNMI in 2017.

ABOUT iCONNECT

iCONNECT has been providing telecommunications services and products on Guam, the Marianas, and the Western Pacific for more than 20 years. In 1999, iCONNECT took over Motorola’s existing mobile radio network on Guam and Saipan and deployed a specialized mobile radio service launching in the year 2000. Two years after its debut on Guam, iCONNECT extended its services to Saipan, Rota and Tinian. With its signature iDEN Push-To-Talk digital radio and cellular services, 4G LTE mobile internet data, calling and messaging services, iCONNECT has kept true to its commitment to bring affordable and latest technology telecommunications services to the Marianas. (PR)

