DPL looks at installing railing along Managaha pier

The Department of Public Lands is aiming to start the installation of a railing along the pier of Managaha Island by the end of this year to ensure the safety of people who visit the site.

DPL was awarded $220,652 from the Office of Insular Affairs for this purpose soon after DPL special assistant Deveney Dela Cruz successfully applied for a grant for the Managaha Safety Railing Project.

Dela Cruz and DPL’s Compliance Specialist III Bernard Cabrera, along with two DPL rangers and two Department of Public Works staff, visited Managaha yesterday morning to discuss the scope of the project.

The pier has had no railing since being constructed.

Dela Cruz told Saipan Tribune that they went to Managaha yesterday to inspect the pier and ensure that no details of the project are missed out.

Dela Cruz said DPW is creating the scope of work. She said the installation will begin once they complete the bidding process for the project.

Dela Cruz said they have until August 2021 to complete the project.

Last August, the Trump administration announced that the U.S Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs’ Maintenance Assistance Program will be awarding $4.51 million in fiscal year 2020 grant funding to support the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the CNMI, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The MAP funding will also support the Freely Associated States of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.