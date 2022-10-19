AT GUBERNATORIAL TOWN HALL FORUM

‘It’s about time to build a modernized hospital’

Palacios: $19M being spent on medical referral should be diverted to CHCC
By
|
Posted on Oct 20 2022
Share

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, said Tuesday night that it’s about time to build a modernized hospital in the CNMI, so the close to $19 million being spent on medical referral each year will be diverted to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

Palacios and Apatang are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under a unified independent team, in the Nov. 8 general elections. They were the second tandem to face the three-day Gubernatorial Town Hall Forum at the American Memorial Park Theater Tuesday night.

Northern Marianas College hosted the event in collaboration with the Associated Students of NMC.

One of the questions raised at the forum was medical referral. With so many people leaving the islands to seek treatment elsewhere under medical referral, the question was how can the Palacios-Apatang administration guarantee that this will change under their leadership.

Palacios, who was recently medically evacuated to Honolulu, said they need to sit down with the CHCC board of directors and ask them what kind of resources they need.

He said the government spends close to $19 million in medical referral. “And you know much we budget today for CHCC? If you get $3 million a year out of our general fund, you’re lucky. So we need to change this issue and not just give it lip service,” Palacios said.

The lieutenant governor said the reason why medical referral is very expensive for the past 10 years is because it’s almost political. “That’s the unfortunate part,” said Palacios, adding that he is glad that CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muña and CHCC have taken on that additional task to administer the program.

He underscored the need to divert the $19 million being spent on medical referral to CHCC.

Palacios said that buying a Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine, as well as the hiring of MRI specialists is worth the investment. MRI is used to take detailed pictures inside the human body to help diagnose or monitor treatment.

“Building, modernizing our hospital it’s not really difficult. We just got to change our mindset,” he said.

The lieutenant governor said his administration will work with the Legislature to make them understand that all of the money that the government invest for the resources of the hospital is not just for the CHCC board but for the people.

Apatang said the CNMI’s lone hospital has been here for the longest time and it’s about time that the government finds some resources to build an additional hospital to replace this aging one.

He said the new hospital should have new equipment and resources.

“We’ve been spending a lot of money for medical referral,” said Apatang, adding that, with a new hospital and technology, as well hiring of specialists, the hospital can treat people here in the CNMI.

At the forum, Palacios and Apatang answered 10 more questions and follow-up questions relating to immigrants, education, economy, social services and food security, public safety, drugs in the CNMI, environment, workforce development, infrastructure, and indigenous cultures.

In their closing statement, Apatang said he and Palacios are quite impressed with the NMC students’ involvement in this important engagement. “Your involvement shows that you care for our future,” the mayor said.

He said the questions raised at the forum are interrelated, including other topics that are important to the CNMI’s self-governance. “We believe that no single answer is the only answer and the only right answer. Rather, you will take careful deliberation after weighing all the facts that apply to an issue,” Apatang said.

He said their administration will initiate and implement policies that work and allow them to act quickly.

“We can and should develop policies that will give everyone an equal chance to progress and prosper,” he said.

Apatang said they will use the power of technology to bring the world back to the islands.

“We will take charge of directing our path to a better Commonwealth,” he said.

NMC student Towa Arinaka said after the forum that he believes Palacios and Apatang answered sufficiently and it seems both candidates are experienced politicians who have been serving the public for a long time.

“So I feel like a lot of the trust that they’ve built throughout their career will be the main factor in deciding why people would vote for them,” Arinaka said.

Last night was the turn of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan, to answer the questions at the forum. Torres is seeking re-election, while Sablan is gunning for the lieutenant governor’s position, under the Republican Party.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 20, 2022, 6:13 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:54 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune