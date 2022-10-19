Man gets a year in prison for assault

By
|
Posted on Oct 20 2022
The Superior Court has imposed a one-year prison sentence on a man who recently pleaded guilty to assault and disturbing the peace.

Superior Court associate judge Joseph N. Camacho sentenced John Peter A. Blas last week to a year in prison but ordered that he serve just the first nine months of the sentence, during which he will not be allowed parole, early release, or other similar programs. This means the remaining three months of Blas’ sentence is suspended but may be imposed in whole for any violation of law reported by the Office of the Adult Probation.

Aside from imprisonment, Blas was also sentenced to two-year supervised probation. He was ordered to report to the probation office the day after he is released from the Department of Corrections.

Blas was also ordered to pay a $25 court fee and a probation fee to be determined by the Adult Probation office.

After the sentencing hearing, Blas was remanded to Department of Corrections custody to start serving his sentence.

The judge also vacated the bench trial scheduled for Nov. 16, 2022.

According to court documents, Blas pleaded guilty assault and disturbing the peace through his lawyer, assistant public defender Karie Comstock.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, Blas pleaded guilty to “unlawfully offering or attempting, with force or violence, to strike, beat, wound, or do bodily harm [the victim], to wit: defendant threatened [the victim] with a weapon, in violation of 6 CMC § 1201(a),” or about May 11, 2022. The victim was not injured.

In addition, Blas also “unlawfully and willfully commit an act, which reasonably annoyed or disturbed the peace of [the victim], depriving him of his right to peace and quiet, or which provokes a breach of peace, in violation of 6 CMC § 3101(a),” the plea agreement states.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
