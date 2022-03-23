Ivan Propst, 82

Posted on Mar 24 2022
Ivan Kenneth Propst, who was a respected member of the CNMI society and had an extensive background of working in different capacities throughout his life, passed away on Tuesday, March 22. He was 82 years old. He leaves behind his spouse, three children, 10 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

In a Facebook post by his son, Rep. Edwin Propst, the lawmaker disclosed that his father had suffered a stroke last March 13.

Rep. Ed Propst announced his father’s passing on his Facebook page, saying “Dear friends, our papa bear Ivan Propst is with God now. The patriarch of the Propst clan has been called home. We thank the Lord for his nearly 83 years on earth. He was a giver, as generous and as genuine as they come. Thank you very much Dad! We love you always!”

Ivan Propst was also honored on the Northern Marianas College Facebook page, which shared photos of him. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ivan Propst. Ivan held various leadership roles at Northern Marianas College for many years and contributed significantly to the institution’s growth, advancement, and development. He also recently met with NMC’s president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero and offered key insight to our new president. Ivan will always be remembered and loved at NMC.”

Ivan Propst was with the CNMI Department of Education from 1975 to 1983 and was an 8th grade English teacher at the Hopwood Jr. High School from 1983 to 1986. At NMC, he held various positions, from the years 1986 through 1997 as an English Instructor, dean of Instruction, dean of Arts and Sciences, accreditation liaison officer, and assistant to academic vice president.

