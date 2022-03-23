Manglona: Digital footprints show Alepuyo had bigger role

By
|
Posted on Mar 24 2022
Based on the digital footprints left on the draft of the Senate’s Impeachment Rules, Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres’ personal counsel, Viola Alepuyo, either created the rules from the start or played a role in drafting, reviewing, and editing the rules, according to Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) Tuesday.

In a letter to Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), Manglona reiterated his request for an immediate investigation into what he described as “improper communication” between the Senate’s special counsel, Joe McDoulett, and Alepuyo that resulted in them “colluding” to draft the Senate’s Impeachment Rules.

As of press time, Saipan Tribune was still trying to obtain comments from Alepuyo and McDoulett.

Manglona

Manglona said his letter was his second request to the Senate legal counsel to identify which laws and rules had been broken and provide the complete list of all instances when Alepuyo and McDoulett communicated and collaborated on the impeachment proceeding, as well as any additional communication or collaboration.

The senator said that he has indeed read the Impeachment Rules and that it is clear to everyone in the Commonwealth that they lean heavily in favor of Torres. “Now it appears we have some insight to how this came to be,” Manglona said.

He accused Sen. Karl King-Nabors (R-Tinian), who chairs the Senate Committee on the Impeachment Hearing, of trying to minimize the “egregious nature of these violations” when he stated that there wasn’t any ex parte communication because the Rules had not been adopted when Alepuyo helped draft them.

Manglona said even of King-Nabors doesn’t comprehend the unethical implications of his actions, Alepuyo and McDoulett most certainly should.

“They knew who they represented and the conflicts they overlooked, but they continued to engage in this unethical behavior because they didn’t think they would get caught in the act,” the senator said.

King-Nabors earlier said that Alepuyo provided him some assistance in making minor edits to a draft of the Rules. King-Nabors said Manglona has “mistakenly and unjustifiably ascribed nefarious motive” to his request for Alepuyo’s help.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune.
