Japanese male choir sings for war dead

Share











Twenty members of the renowned Roppongi Male Chorus ZIG-ZAG, made their way across Saipan memorial sites yesterday, performing songs in honor of those who lost their lives during World War II on the island.

Upon arrival that morning, the group immediately headed to the Japanese-era Donne Field Hospital on Mt. Tapochau for their first tribute performance. Their second and final performance was held in the afternoon at the Jigokudani or “Hell Valley,” and at the Central Pacific Veterans Monument at the Last Command Post in Marpi.

Shortly after the choir’s final performance in Marpi, group leader Hatsugai Takashi told Saipan Tribune that this was the first time the group is visiting Saipan and Tinian. “It’s a beautiful island. …We cannot believe that there was a war here. …It’s really peaceful,” he said.

Not only was this the group’s first time in the Marianas, but this was also the first performance the group has done since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Takashi noted. He said that they’ve been wanting to come here for a long time now and now they had this opportunity.

When asked if they would be able to take part in some recreational activities on the islands, Takashi replied, “This time it’s only performance…but we do want to come back individually to enjoy more.”

Today the group will be performing at 1:30pm at Puntan Carolinas along Tinian’s Banzai Cliff.

The Japan-based male choir is composed of laymen professionals who are also known in their fields like politicians, entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, artists, and others. The group has already performed in the Philippines, Palau, and the Marshall Islands, and other countries around the world, including at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City. They have performances every two years.