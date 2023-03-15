Japanese veterinarian highlights animal care in Rotary visit

Posted on Mar 16 2023
Members of the Rotary Club of Saipan pose with Dr. Taisho Watanabe and CNMI Office of the Mayor’s Dog Control Program manager Marvin Pangelinan after their presentation at the club’s weekly luncheon last Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

Visiting Japanese veterinarian Dr. Taisho Watanabe brought his message about the importance of proper animal care to the Rotary Club of Saipan last Tuesday at the club’s weekly luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Watanabe, who operates several animal medical centers in Japan, said the issue of animal control concerns had gotten his attention and he decided to revisit Saipan and take a look himself. He has already had several meetings with Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho and Dog Control Program manager Martin Pangelinan Jr. of the Saipan Mayor’s Office about this subject.

Watanabe said that Saipan is indeed a beautiful island, but the abundance of strays can be dangerous to some, with the possibility of someone getting hurt or bitten. He said one of the reasons for his visit is to try and offer some advice.

Joining Watanabe in his presentation last Tuesday was Pangelinan, who shared that it was Camacho who had introduced him to Watanabe and they have had meetings to discuss animal control and care in the CNMI.

Soon after meeting Watanabe, Pangelinan was able to visit Japan to see the four veterinary hospitals that Watanabe operates. Pangelinan shared a slideshow of the state-of-the-art animal facilities under Watanabe and the Veterinary Center of Japan, which not only include medical centers, but also pet burial services and cemeteries. Each function with high-end technology and provides services especially designed for pet care.

Pangelinan mentioned a “partnership” with Watanabe, but did not clarify if the partnership is still an idea or already an indefinite plan. Watanabe didn’t mention it either, but said briefly that he was willing to partner with the Office of the Mayor in the future to give animal advice or some type of animal care training.

