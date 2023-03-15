Asahi, Hagu La’mun blank opponents in BASA

Man Amigos’ Bill Camacho goes after a pitch against the Redmen in their game in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the DanDan Softball Field. (LEIGH GASES)

Asahi and Hagu La’mun blanked their opponents in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the DanDan Softball Field.

Asahi pitcher Dominic Hideo brought his A-game once again this season as they won against Momma Charo, 21-0; and Hagu La’mun’s Joe Celis also mimicked Hideo’s almost unhittable pitches as they won against Aimeliik 1 Time, 12-0.

Hideo beat Momma’s lineup to a drunken stupor and they ended the game early via run-mercy ruling. They were struck out up and down the lineup and were reduced to just three hits throughout the game. 

Meanwhile, Asahi made light work of Momma’s pitching and clobbered three runs in the second inning then eight in the third thanks to a home run by Hideo himself. 

The fourth inning was a moment of reprieve for Momma Charo, but the battle horns were sounded again in the last inning with 10 runs scored by Asahi. 

Marino Hiroichi slammed a homer and brought everyone in from the top of the lineup, then everyone after him followed suit as they all brought in runs save for a ground out by one batter.

In the Hagu La’mun vs Aimeliik 1 Time game, Roy Tudela went 3-for-3 and assisted with batting in runs in those three innings.

The fourth inning saw the bulk of Hagu La’mun’s runs come in with six—with a triple from Sidney Camacho. Only one more run was made by Richard Quitugua and the game ended early via run-mercy ruling as Aimeliik couldn’t drum up a response.

Sufa 13, Wazzup 6
The heavy-hitting Sufa continued their heavy-hitting ways this season with their win against Wazzup, 13-6.

Right from the get-go, six runs were scored in the first inning with a home run by Audie Maratita which brought in Sonny Sablan and pitcher Paul Salalia. 

The middle of the lineup also put in the work and in the second inning, the top of the lineup delivered again as Salalila belted a two-run home run. Two more runs were scored for a 10-2 game.

Wazzup’s Joe Lizama led off with a homerun in the first inning and Derrick Aguon got on base on an error and was brought in by Jun Lizama’s basehit. But their offense fizzled out in the second inning and only four more runs came in until they were completely silenced by Sufa’s pitcher until the last inning.

Tokahao 10,
Tuturamz 3
Tokahao swung past Tuturamz, 10-3.

In polar opposites, Tokahao made their runs in the first three innings, while Tuturamz were only able to score in the last three.

The bats of Tokahao’s Robert Bansil, Jeff Cruz, and Jerome Delos Santos sounded off with home runs in the first, second, and fifth inning.

Tuturamz pitcher Henry Reyes snagged a home run in the last inning but that was all they wrote as the rest of the lineup were silenced by the opposing pitcher, George David.

Man Amigos 12,
Redmen 8
The Man Amigos came from behind and won against the Redmen, 12-8.

No runs were scored by the Amigos for three innings as Redmen pitcher Leo Iskawa breezed through their lineup—giving up only one hit.

However, in the fourth inning, five runs came in for the Amigos— three in the fifth, and three runs in the last—including a home run by Manny Sablan.

Two home runs were made by the Redmen’s Jaime Reyes, but it wasn’t enough to outscore the Amigos.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

