Jason Pixley now a US Navy ensign

Share







Saipan-born and Grace Christian Academy graduate Jason Steven Pixley is now off to the U.S. Navy after successfully finishing his Bachelor of Arts degree from Virgina Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia last week. He was also a member of the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech, which is a senior military college.

Pixley began his career in the U.S. Navy a day after his college graduation, soon after being commissioned as an ensign, which is a junior officer in the U.S. Navy and the rank is usually held for two years until promotion to lieutenant. Pixley is scheduled to attend training in San Diego this summer.

His dad, TanHoldings’ chief legal counsel Steven P. Pixley and his wife, Aizell, are understandably proud. “When Jason was in school here, he was a member of the mock trial team as well as the GCA basketball team. Also, at a young age, he has talked about joining the Navy. He was influenced by the history surrounding the Northern Mariana Islands,” said Steven Pixley. “His mother and I are both very proud of Jason.”

Steven Pixley himself graduated from Virginia Tech, though he was not in the Corps of Cadets and proudly points out that Jason Pixley received a 3.8 GPA during his last semester at Virginia Tech.

After Jason Pixley’s training in San Diego, he is set to report to the U.S. Navy base in Yukosuka, Japan, where he will be assigned to join one of the U.S. Navy’s cruiser, the USS Chancellorsville.