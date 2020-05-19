Social distancing in sports activities

Share







The CNMI government is reminding members of the sports community to still follow safety measures when going out and doing their activities.

“The administration supports physical fitness and wellness, but we also want to ensure social distancing to prevent potential and inadvertent exposure,” press secretary Kevin Bautista said.

Since the 7pm curfew has been lifted and the islands managed to have no active COVID-19 case last month, more people have resumed their usual activities, such as walking along Beach Road, biking, swimming, running, and playing tennis and basketball.

However, organized sports are still prohibited, as per Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ directives, and people are only allowed to engage in health and wellness activities provided they observe social distancing and other safety guidelines.

People caught violating the 6-foot social distancing mandates will be fined $100 on their first offense, while a fine of $250 and/or up to three days imprisonment for the second offense. People committing the offense for the third time will be slapped with a $500 fine and/or up to six months imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Bautista said that some golf courses on Saipan have also resumed their operation.

“Golf courses have already been open while adhering to the social distancing guidelines,” said Bautista when asked if the CNMI will take a cue from Guam, which allowed tennis, golf, and scuba diving to resume with restrictions.

“The opening of our only public tennis courts at the American Memorial Park is subject to the policies and procedures of the National Park Service,” he said.