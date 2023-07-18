JB Charleston airmen help search-and-rescue on Rota

Share











Four Joint Base Charleston airmen were involved in a successful search-and-rescue operation last July 10 off the coast of Rota in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

French, Canadian and U.S. Forces participating in Mobility Guardian 2023 were conducting exercise operations when a real-world distress signal came through, prompting their assistance to save the lives of 11 civilians onboard a disabled fishing vessel adrift in dangerous waters.

“Due to the lack of GPS onboard and the inability to use a cell phone to acquire a GPS position, the situation became critical,” said Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia, Sector Guam, in a press release. “A French Air and Space Force A400M Atlas military transport aircraft and crew were the first aircrew to respond, locating the vessel after running a search pattern.”

As part of MG23’s initiative to strengthen interoperability, allied forces have integrated crews during aerial missions throughout the exercise. The A400M Atlas crew included Team Charleston’s Maj. Emily Smith from the 628th Force Support Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom, Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul and Senior Airman Anthony Walker from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron.

The dark ocean and starry night made it difficult for crew members to locate the vessel.

“We were searching at 1,000 feet, conducting a snaking pattern, and everyone on the aircraft was looking out of some sort of window or door,” Smith said. “We knew how serious the situation was, and we knew we needed to do what we could to help.”

Smith stood on the flight deck, scanning the water without night vision binoculars when she noticed a faint light on the ocean’s surface. After alerting the pilots, they immediately maneuvered the aircraft to gain visuals of the location she pointed out.

With quick thinking, they decided to circle the suspected boat while flashing their landing gear lights to get their attention. The A400M pilots called back to the U.S. Coast Guard, asking if the vessel could see their flashing lights circling around them.

The entire A400M crew waited in suspense for the response on whether or not they had finally located the distressed boat.

“When they said ‘yes’ we all started cheering,” Smith said. “The sense of relief was phenomenal. We found them.”

Utilizing their night vision capabilities and safety harnesses to locate the boat through open parachute doors, the A400M crew remained on scene maintaining visual contact with the disabled vessel while working alongside the USCG and Department of Public Safety.

Meanwhile, Cossaboom, Crul and Walker captured vital imagery of the successful SAR mission.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work alongside our allies as they saved lives,” Crul said. “I feel honored that I was a part of the operation and was able to support it through documentation.”

The crew maintained visual contact with the troubled vessel for more than five hours as the sea conditions continued to decline. Eventually, a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130J Super Hercules aircraft and crew were dispatched to replace the French A400M as it began to run out of fuel.

As the RCAF crew held sight of the boat, a U.S. Navy MH-60 Nighthawk helicopter crew launched to aid the rescue efforts. Arriving at 1am, the crew immediately began hoisting the passengers from the vessel to safety, marking the end of the mission.

“Smith was able to spot the vessel and alert the pilots, while our Combat Camera team was able to capture everything in real time, truly making this a multinational team effort to save souls,” said Col. Carlos Berdecia, 437th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “This goes to show the agility and flexibility of our team when we work with our Allies and partners, promoting true interoperability.”

According to a USCG press release, nine of the 11 people rescued are reportedly citizens of the People’s Republic of China.

“Aircraft crews play a crucial role in our efforts to save lives in challenging maritime situations,” said Capt. Nick Simmons, USCG Forces Micronesia, Sector Guam, commander. “Using aerial assets, combined with our local partnerships, ensures a swift and effective response to distress calls, ultimately increasing the chances of a successful rescue.”