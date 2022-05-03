JCB prepares for return of Japanese tourists

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, left, and Takahiko Watanabe, general manager of JCB International Micronesia, hold up a JCB logo after a meeting yesterday where they talked about helping bring back the Japanese market to the CNMI. (Bea Cabrera)

A representatives of credit-card company JCB International is currently on Saipan to prepare for the return of Japanese tourists, which is tentatively set in July.
Takahiko Watanabe, general manager of JCB International Micronesia, said that speeding up preparations for the return of Japanese tourists is a priority of the company.

JCB International is a credit card company that claims to have 140 million members worldwide, majority of whom comprise the Japanese market.

Watanabe, who is based in Guam and arrived there in 2020, said that they have already visited 2,800 merchants in Guam that carry the JCB credit card service, including updating their machines, among others.

“We decided to extend this ‘test marketing’ work to Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. …When I arrived last Sunday, I received information that the CNMI is preparing to open of direct flights from Japan and thought, we should hurry up some more,” he said.

Among the places they’ve visited are merchants, establishments, and tourist spots.

“This is JCB’s first visit since the pandemic and my first time [on] Saipan. While the plane was landing, I was mesmerized by the clear blue waters that surround the island. …The warmth of the people, good local food, and seeing the beautiful scenery around made me understand why many tourists like to come here,” he said.

Watanabe said the JCB brand will be a big draw to get the Japanese market back and encourage other JCB cardholders in Asia to visit the CNMI. “We are a trusted and reliable service. For the Japanese, if they see the JCB logo, they know that the establishment is good, that they will be accommodated and given good service,” he said.

“Aside from Japan, we have members from South Korea, China, and Taiwan. We can tie promotions that carry discounts when they visit the CNMI and this will help advertise the islands’ beauty as well. In Hawaii, we have a promotion wherein JCB cardholders can just show to the tourist bus driver their JCB credit card and this will allow them to go around Honolulu for free so they can go shopping and sightsee. It is possible to have the same here,” he added.

Watanabe, together with TASI Tours president Hiroari Kamimori, called on Gov. Ralph DLG Torres yesterday for a courtesy visit.

Torres said he cannot overemphasize the importance of bringing back the Japanese tourists to the CNMI.

“…Now that we are headed toward the endemic phase [of the COVID-19 pandemic], we have always focused on getting our Japanese tourists back. This meeting with TASI Tours/JTB and JCB proves that we both look forward to a successful partnership and keep working on strengthening it. The Japanese market will always be a strong partner of our history and tourism,” Torres said.

Despite the pandemic, he said the CNMI has been busy preparing for the arrival of more tourists. “Over 77 companies, non-government organizations, etc. have signed up under the Private-Public Partnership to adopt tourist sites and maintain them. That is a great success in itself. …We have released a request for proposal to entice airlines to provide flight service between Japan and the CNMI. …We have worked successfully in getting Skymark before the pandemic. I know they have many challenges but we hope that Skymark [Airlines] will come back,” Torres added.

Watanabe said he understands that the need for the Japanese market is high and that this is a good opportunity for Saipan to entice them back. “Right now, there is no time difference between Japan and the CNMI, unlike the eight-hour difference in Hawaii. The flight is also short, only three hours…and because of the pandemic, lifestyles have changed. Many Japanese can now work remotely—from their hotel here and go straight to the beach after,” he said.

Watanabe said that he will come back next month to continue the work that he started on this trip.

Bea Cabrera | Correspondent
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.

