JGO asks court to dismiss Torres’ lawsuit

By
|
Posted on Jan 12 2022

Tag:
Share

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Judiciary & Governmental Operations asked the CNMI Superior Court yesterday to dismiss the lawsuit filed against it by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Brendan Layde and Joseph Taijeron Jr., counsels to the JGO committee, filed yesterday with the Superior Court the motion to dismiss the lawsuit, their main argument being that the JGO is protected under the CNMI’ Constitution’s speech or debate clause, which provides them immunity from such proceedings.

“The CNMI speech or debate clause is intended to protect legislators from harassment by the Executive Branch, including the burden of defending meritless lawsuits.

The speech or debate clause protects the JGO committee from harassment such as this lawsuit as it exercises legislative oversight. It has absolute immunity for acts, such as the subpoena for the governor to testify, that fall within the sphere of legitimate legislative activity. There is therefore no legal theory that could sustain recovery and no set of possible facts to be proven at trial on which the complaint states a claim for which relief could be granted. The suit must therefore be dismissed under Rule 12(b)(6),” Layde and Taijeron state.

The two lawyers argued that under this clause, a legislative investigatory committee has absolute immunity from suits for acts within the sphere of legitimate legislative activity.

“Legislative immunity is an affirmative defense [that] provides absolute, comprehensive protection from suits challenging actions taken in the performance of official legislative functions. Where the complaint itself establishes legislative immunity, a[n] action should be dismissed under [NMI] R. Civ. P. 12(b)(6) for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted,” the motion said
With that, the lawyers explained that the subpoena at issue here is just a written statement made to advance a legitimate legislative activity.

“The subpoena was issued pursuant to a valid legislative purpose and therefore constitutes legitimate legislative activity for purposes of speech or debate clause immunity,” they argued.

They further explain that the valid legislative purpose of the subpoena against Torres was to aid the JGO in creating a legislation to reform a law that specifically names the governor as an official entitled to housing at taxpayer expense.

“The subpoena called for testimony regarding payment and use of utilities for the benefit of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Mrs. Diann Tudela Torres. Similarly, numerous receipts demonstrating unlawful first-class travel by Gov. Torres have informed the Legislature’s judgment in crafting a remedial bill. The subpoena was narrowly tailored to facilitate remedial legislation on this matter as well: first/premium class travel performed on behalf of Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government. The governor’s testimony is precisely the information the Legislature needs in light of its particular legislative objective,” the lawyers explained.

In addition, the JGO committee moves to dismiss the lawsuit for failure to join a required party, the CNMI Attorney General.
The JGO argues that complete relief cannot be accorded between Torres and the JGO committee without joinder of the attorney general.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Governor’s legal counsel responds to JGO chair’s statement

Posted On Jan 07 2022
, By
0

Torres removes Towai as defendant in complaint vs JGO

Posted On Jan 04 2022
, By
0

Atalig retains Gregory as his counsel in JGO probe

Posted On Jan 04 2022
, By
0

A rundown of the top stories of 2021

Posted On Dec 31 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government lower the Community Risk Level from Green (safest level)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 12, 2022, 8:16 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune