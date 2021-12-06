JGO cancels DPS chief’s hearing

Share











Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Deleon Guerrero’s scheduled testimony today, Tuesday, before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee will not push through after the committee cancelled the hearing due to COVID-19 protocols.

JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said yesterday they are preparing the Legislature building for everyone’s safety and that the preparation will take a few days.

Babauta said they are going to issue a press release soon about the new hearing schedule.

The JGO Committee is investigating Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels.

Deleon Guerrero’s lawyer ,Anthony Aguon, had separately confirmed with Saipan Tribune yesterday that his client intends to appear and testify before the JGO.

The JGO served Deleon Guerrero with a subpoena last Thursday commanding him to testify before the committee today.

Aguon is the government-paid counsel for the commissioner in the JGO matter. He also represented other DPS personnel for their JGO testimonies, including Jomalyn Gelacio, Juana Leon Guerrero, Adrien Mendiola, Emery Kaipat, Kevin Aldan, and Flora Aguon.