Santos wants immediate transportation to Saipan if passenger tests positive

In the event a passenger tests positive with COVID-19 upon arriving on Rota, then he/she must be immediately transported back to Saipan to receive proper care, according to Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota).

The Rota senator made the suggestion in a letter to COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren F. Villagomez last Friday, where she expressed support for Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig’s recommendation to immediately implement testing for all inbound passengers from Saipan and Tinian 24 to 72 hours prior to boarding any flights or vessels entering Rota. So far, Rota has zero COVID-19 cases.

“We cannot inundate the Rota Health Center because our people have only one place on island to seek immediate medical attention in the event of emergencies, patient appointments, and medical check-ups,” the senator said.

Concerned over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases on Saipan, Atalig recently recommended to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres for the immediate implementation of a testing protocol for all Rota-bound passengers.

Atalig said this will prevent boarding of infected individuals who could infect the community of Rota.

Santos said that Saipan, unlike Rota, has the human resources, quarantine facilities, infrastructure, resources, and the seasoned expertise and experience necessary to handle what may arise.

“Now, more than ever, we must take a proactive approach to protect the health and welfare of the people of Rota,” said Santos.

She said the Rota Health Center is not properly equipped, as it lacks the critical medical equipment and the absence of a full medical team, to handle any potential crisis.

For those individuals that are unable to be tested prior to departure, the senator suggested that passengers be screened upon arrival on Rota, which would be similar to the protocol previously implemented on Saipan.