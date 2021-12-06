IN SUPPORT OF TESTING PRIOR TO ENTERING ROTA

Santos wants immediate transportation to Saipan if passenger tests positive

By
|
Posted on Dec 07 2021
Share

In the event a passenger tests positive with COVID-19 upon arriving on Rota, then he/she must be immediately transported back to Saipan to receive proper care, according to Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota).

The Rota senator made the suggestion in a letter to COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren F. Villagomez last Friday, where she expressed support for Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig’s recommendation to immediately implement testing for all inbound passengers from Saipan and Tinian 24 to 72 hours prior to boarding any flights or vessels entering Rota. So far, Rota has zero COVID-19 cases.

“We cannot inundate the Rota Health Center because our people have only one place on island to seek immediate medical attention in the event of emergencies, patient appointments, and medical check-ups,” the senator said.

Concerned over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases on Saipan, Atalig recently recommended to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres for the immediate implementation of a testing protocol for all Rota-bound passengers.

Atalig said this will prevent boarding of infected individuals who could infect the community of Rota.

Santos said that Saipan, unlike Rota, has the human resources, quarantine facilities, infrastructure, resources, and the seasoned expertise and experience necessary to handle what may arise.

“Now, more than ever, we must take a proactive approach to protect the health and welfare of the people of Rota,” said Santos.

She said the Rota Health Center is not properly equipped, as it lacks the critical medical equipment and the absence of a full medical team, to handle any potential crisis.

For those individuals that are unable to be tested prior to departure, the senator suggested that passengers be screened upon arrival on Rota, which would be similar to the protocol previously implemented on Saipan.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, rate your level of anxiety regarding the increasing number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 6, 2021

Posted On Dec 06 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 3, 2021

Posted On Dec 03 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 7, 2021, 9:56 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune