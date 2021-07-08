JGO to subpoena 7 DPS officials, 3 others

By
|
Posted on Jul 09 2021


Members of the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee agreed yesterday to subpoena 10 people, including six Department of Public Safety officials/police officers, to appear and testify in connection with their investigation into Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ and the first lady Diann Torres’ expenditures and travels.

Reps. Christina E. Sablan, Edwin K. Propst, and Vicente Camacho, all Democrats, made a motion to subpoena the 10 witnesses to appear before the committee and testify.

Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) also made a motion to issue a subpoena for the Department of Finance and DPS Boating Safety to provide some documents.

JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said in an interview that all the motions were adopted.

Babauta said they clarified that the hearing is dependent on the availability of the House conference room and the schedule of the JGO members.

Babauta said it was Sablan who moved to command the appearance of DPS Bureau of Motor Vehicles director Juana Deleon Guerrero, police officer Adrian Mendiola of Boating Safety, and Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig.

It was Camacho who moved to command the appearance of Erin Camacho of the Women, Infants, and Children Program, former Finance secretary Larrisa Larson, and Joey Cruz, who is the personal driver/security detail of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Propst then moved to subpoena police officers Simon Manacop, Jose Saures, Daniel Joab, and Alex Sakisat.

Babauta said Manglona made a motion to issue a subpoena to Boating Safety and the Department Finance for travel and other related matters specific to police officers Flora Aguon and Jhaneeka Atalig, who were former personal security details with first lady Diann Torres.

She said Manglona also made a motion to issue a subpoena to Boating Safety to provide documents related to police officers Adrian Mendiola and Henry Kaipat.

Babauta said the JGO hearing will continue on Thursday at 10am.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

