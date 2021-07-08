Easy wins for Paire, Kanoa-1

Posted on Jul 09 2021
A Kanoa Football Club-1 player chases the ball during their game against Shirley’s Football Club in the girls U15 division of the NMIFA Summer Youth League 2021 last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

Kanoa Football Club-1 and Paire Football Club coasted past their respective opponents in the girls U15 division games in the NMIFA Summer Youth League 2021 last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Paire topped Kanoa FC-2, 8-3, while Kanoa-1 shut down Shirley’s FC. TanHoldings FC completed the winner’s roster in Week 2 of the competition after downing Southern United FC, 4-2.

Hope McQuay drilled a hat-trick to power Kanoa to the lopsided victory. Isabel Manabat chipped in two goals, while Kaleen Leemarvin added one.

Juztidy Mizutani also delivered three goals in Paire’s easy win over Kanoa-2. She made all three goals in the first half to hand Paire a 5-1 lead at halftime. Teneasha Diaz, Alana Hayes, Mary Among, Anna Dalusung, and Miranda Borja also scored for Paire, while Kanoa-2’s three goals were all courtesy of Valerie Estella.

In the TanHoldings-Southern United tiff, four different players hit the board for the winning team. Rizza Relucio, siblings Aubrey and Audrey Castro, and Kaithlyn Chavez made one goal apiece for TanHoldings, while Southern United’s pair came from Pia Ngewakl and Megan Elayda.

BOYS U15 DIVISION
TanHoldings 6, Paire 0
TanHoldings also triumphed in the boys U15 division after dominating Paire.

Mark Joseph Patubo was on target for TanHoldings, as he fired all but one of the team’s six goals. Anthony John Bergancia tallied the other goal for TanHoldings.

Kanoa 4, Matansa 1
In the first game in the division, Kanoa outclassed Matansa.

Vicente Reyes and Markus Toves joined forces in Kanoa’s second win in as many games after logging two goals apiece. Philip Megino registered the lone goal for Matansa, which absorbed back-to-back losses early into the competition.

Sign up on for Dove women’s league
Meanwhile, the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association will also hold the Dove Women’s Summer League 2021 this month.

Free registration is ongoing and NMIFA is extending the invitation to female players in the 16 and above age group. The summer league will be played in three divisions—novice, intermediate, and competitive.

For more information or to register, call Mikky Vargas at the NMIFA office at 235-0173.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
