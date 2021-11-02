Jigz Barbershop & Beauty Salon moves to CK

Share











Jigz Barbershop & Beauty Salon has relocated to the MSV Building near the U.S. Post Office along Beach Road in Chalan Kanoa.

Jigz Barbershop manager Janette “Gigg” R. Hernando said they moved to the new and bigger location only last Sept. 1.

Hernando said the new location affords more space not only in the parking lot but also inside the barbershop. She said they’ve been getting compliments from their customers about the barbershop’s new digs that they’re roomier and more pleasant compared to the old one.

The change of address has also benefitted Jigz Barbershop’s clientele as its loyal customers from Finasisu, Koblerville, San Antonio, Susupe, and Chalan Kanoa now find it more accessible.

Now that Jigz Barbershop is also more south of the island, Hernando believes it also opens up to their business to new customers.

While they have changed locations, Hernando assures that Jigz Barbershop’s service continues to be topnotch, with hairstylists/barbers Alma, Patrick, Nestea, Lena Delos, and Noelle still on board. Cashier Daisy complete the staff at the barbershop.

Aside from being a place where you can have a haircut, get some color/highlights, perm/hair-spa, hair-dye/hot-oil, rebond/Brazilian, and have your nails done, Jigz Barbershop is also home to Hernando’s Mantrade Insurance and notary public services.

Jigz Barbershop first opened at the VS Sablan Building in Chalan Piao in 2009. It relocated to the CDA Building in Oleai a few years later before making Chalan Kanoa its new home just last month.

Jigz Barbershop is open from Monday to Sunday, 10am-6pm. They are also open during holidays. For appointments and for more information, call 235-1929 or 484-1929.