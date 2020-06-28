Jigz Barbershop resumes operations

Jigz Barbershop & Beauty Salon is located on the first floor of the CDA Building in Oleai. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Families that went through DIY haircuts don’t have to go through that anymore, as one by one the islands’ barbershops and beauty salons are reopening with the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Jigz Barbershop & Beauty Salon reopened last June 20 after closing on March 30 to comply with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ directive.

“On the first day we opened the barbershop last June 20, I felt that people were happy because slowly we can go back to our normal lives. They really missed having a good grooming/haircut, head and beard shave, perm, hair dye, re-bond, and highlights done by our professional barbers and beauticians,” said Jigz Barbershop manager Janette “Gigg” R. Hernando.

Like all businesses on island, Jigz Barbershop was not spared the economic distress of the COVID-19 pandemic as the ensuing semi-lockdown prohibited them from operating. “Our business was affected a lot because clients were afraid to go out and opted to stay at home. Since our reopening, only a few of our older customers have come back and even our younger patrons haven’t come back yet, perhaps because their parents are still afraid to venture out,” she said.

To ease the concerns of those still wary of the coronavirus, Jigz Barbershop has implemented measures not only to safeguard customers but their staff as well. They only allow two clients to wait inside the barbershop. Customers and staff are also required to wear face masks at all times and all equipment—from chairs to razors, to scissors, to combs, to shampooing sinks—are always sanitized and wiped down.

“Our staff always makes it a point to wear face masks or face shields to protect both clients and our workers. Our staff also wash their hands and sanitize before and after they service our customers. We want to assure our loyal clients that we adhere to the protocols set by our health officials,” she said.

Hernando said despite the crisis spawned by the coronavirus, only one of her staff was furloughed and hopes that she would be rehired by July 3. “We are thankful that even though we have this pandemic, we continue to remain open to serve our customers’ needs in making them feel and look good and happy despite the current pandemic.”

Jigz Barbershop is located on the first floor of the CDA Building in Oleai. It is open from Monday to Saturday, 10am-6pm, and Sunday, from 9am to 2pm. They are also open during holidays. For appointments and for more information, call 235-1929.

