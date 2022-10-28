JIL Church motorcade this Sunday as it celebrates 25th anniversary in November

Share











The Jesus Is Lord Church in San Vicente will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on Nov. 13 at the Saipan World Resort and will conduct a motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The motorcade will serve as a prayer rally around the island and will start at 1pm from the Saipan International Airport ground (Area 3-4). It is also an invitation to the Saipan community to their upcoming anniversary event.

The church’s anniversary theme is “Victory in Christ Jesus,” according to JIL Saipan pastor Melissa Panuringan.

The anniversary event from 3pm at the Taga Hall will have guest speaker Pastor Renato “Bobot” Bernardo, executive director of the Jesus is Lord Church Worldwide.

The church services schedule is every Sunday at 7:30am, 9:45am, and 6pm; every Tuesday prayer meeting at 7pm, and every Wednesday, Night of Power, at 7pm.

Contact them at (670)- 285-8053, check out their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JesusIsLordSaipan or visit their website at https://jilworldwide.org/

The church’s morning service grand opening was on May 4, 1997, led by pastor Rufo Lane Armia, founder of the church and in July 1997, the evening service was born.