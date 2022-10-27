TOGETHER, WE CAN

JKPL’S TRUNK OR TREAT: A great way for our community to come together

By
|
Posted on Oct 28 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Beth Demapan

The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library is the Marianas’ information hub, preserving its cultural heritage and connecting people, libraries, and the government to the resources and tools they need to succeed. JKPL has been building a strong community since 1991 and continues to create programs, services, and events that promote literacy in the Marianas.

The annual Trunk or Treat community event is a great example of how JKPL has built collaborative partnerships with local stakeholders. At this event, organizations come together to network and provide positive outreach services that give back to our community. They share treats and goodies while advertising some of their products and services. While it’s not common practice in the Marianas to go door-to-door to trick-or-treat, this event is a positive, family-friendly alternative that brings much joy to the children.

We welcome the community to participate in selecting the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the Best Decorated Trunk Contest. This year we are excited to announce that many of our community partners and organizations will be decorating their trunks this Halloween. The winner will receive a cash prize sponsored by Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

We didn’t expect the Trunk or Treat event to grow into something that our community looks forward to each year. Over the years, we’ve welcomed 3,000 to 5,000 families per event. During the pandemic, we pivoted and turned the Trunk or Treat into a Book-A-Treat, which was indoor trick or treating spread out over three days. We thank our many families for continuing to patronize the library and visiting us during Halloween. These events are for you, and we hope you continue to visit your library not just during this festive occasion but throughout the year. There are many free resources that we encourage you to utilize year-round.

The library is able to carry out this event every year by actively partnering and reaching out to many community members to provide sponsorship, donations, and volunteers. This event could not have been possible without all of our partners’ involvement.

Preparing for the event by beautifying the library

In preparation for this event, we spruced up the library by painting the parking lot earlier this year, thanks in large part to the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors. We participated in the GCEA’s Adopt-a-Median Program, which supports community-wide beautification efforts that foster community pride. We are grateful for these beautification efforts as our parking lot has been restored from years of wear and tear. We thank our JKPL staff, family, Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, and the amazing staff of Pacifica Insurance Underwriters who dedicated their time and efforts to clean and paint the two medians in front of the library and PIU.

The project also served as a great opportunity for Team JKPL to build teamwork amongst our staff and participate in healthy outdoor activities. We were all proud to have taken care of our environment, beautified the library for its patrons, and maintained the infrastructure of the building.

We’d like to thank our sponsors and donors who are supporting this event. To see a full list of all our Trunk or Treat partners, sponsors, and donors, you can visit cnmieconomy.com or check out our Joeten-Kiyu Public Library website www.cnmilib.org, Facebook, and Instagram page.

We wish you a safe, fun-filled Halloween!

For more information about GCEA’s programs, visit cnmieconomy.com. Engage with the Council on Facebook and Instagram (@cnmigov.economy) or contact them at gceacnmi@gmail.com.

***
Beth Barcinas Demapan is the technical services librarian for the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library-CNMI State Library. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Classics from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Before working with JKPL, Demapan worked for the Northern Marianas Humanities Council’s Motheread/Fatheread CNMI family literacy program where she continues to serve as program coordinator. As the Technical Services Librarian for JKPL, Demapan oversees the programs and services for the JKPL. During her spare time, she loves spending quality time with her family.

BETH DEMAPAN

Related Posts

0

Marianas School Pride encourages students to lead beautification efforts

Posted On Oct 21 2022
, By
0

JKPL parking lot closed today

Posted On Oct 06 2022
, By
0

JKPL closes for 2022 Labor Day holiday

Posted On Sep 02 2022
, By
0

Friends of Business Summit brought our community together to support small businesses and take pride in our islands

Posted On Aug 19 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 28, 2022, 10:31 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune