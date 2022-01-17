Jimin dominates men’s open anew

By
|
Posted on Jan 18 2022
Share

Jimin Woo uses a backhand to return against Morris Villanueva in their 2022 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament men’s open finals yesterday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.
(MARK RABAGO)

Jimin Woo didn’t drop a set the entire tournament en route to winning the men’s open of the 2022 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament yesterday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

The 17-year-old senior at Saipan International School capped his dominant run in the three-day tournament with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over second seeded Morris Villanueva.

The No. 1 seed said he just played to his strengths and took advantage of the weather conditions against Villanueva in the finals.

“I tried playing very aggressive with my backhand and use the wind to my advantage,” he said.

After getting a bye in the first round, Woo barged into the semifinals by blanking Jung Wang, 6-0, 6-0. He then advanced to the finals with a 5-3, 4-1 win over No. 4 seed Colin Ramsey. 

Villanueva mirrored Woo’s success in the lower half of the draw. He also got a bye in the opening round before subduing Sean Lee in the second round, 7-5, 6-4. Villanueva punched his ticket to the finals after nearly shutting out David Kwon, 4-0, 4-1.

In the boys 16-and-under, No. 1 seed Kwon overcame a first set loss to beat No. 2 seed Cody Shimizu, 2-4, 5-4, 10-7.

It was the second straight game that Kwon was involved in a super tiebreaker as he was also extended by Wataru Kadokura in the semis, 4-1, 4-5, 10-7. He had a bye in the first round and then walloped Daniel Nam, 4-1, 4-0, in the second round.

Shimizu started his campaign with a bye and a walkover before nipping June Yu in the semifinals, 2-4, 5-4, 10-7.

Another top seed prevailed in the boys 14-and-under after Ian Choi outlasted No. 2 seed Siwoo Lee, 4-0, 4-0.

Choi had a relatively easy time before the finals. He beat Noah Lee in the second round, 6-1, 7-5, before earning his finals berth with a 6-0, 6-0 shellacking of Yutaka Kadokura. Choi got a bye in the first round.

Lee also got a bye in the opening round before besting Ki Won Lee, 6-3, 6-1, in the second round. He then blanked No. 4 seed Henry Yoom in the semis, 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys 12-and-under, Ian Chae continued his giant-killing ways after the No. 4 seed upset No. 2 Eamon Tang, 6-1, 6-4, in the finals.

Chae earlier shocked No. 1 seed Ryan Choi, 6-2, 4-1, in the semis to break into the championship round. He beat Matthew Hwang, 6-2, 6-1, in the opener.

Tang was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Quido Jambor to get out of the first round before winning his semis match against No. 3 Jihun Park, 7-6, 6-2.

Results of the women’s open and girls 16-and-under and girls 14-and-under, and mixed doubles will be reported in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

The 2022 SIS Student Council Tennis was held as a fundraiser for Saipan International School’s Student Council and is sanctioned by the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association.

The sponsors of the event are the following: Mango Six Café, Sura Restaurant, Café 670, All Star Sporting Goods and Boarderline, Joeten Superstore, Plumeria Steakhouse, Java Joe’s, Hyatt Regency Saipan, and Summer Snow Café. 

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 18, 2022, 2:49 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 8 m/s NE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune