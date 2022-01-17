CNMI’s high COVID-19 vaccination rate ‘exceptional’

By
|
Posted on Jan 18 2022

Tag:
Share

As of last Friday, the CNMI’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 was already at 97.5%—a feat that Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña described as “exceptional” and makes the CNMI a “global leader” in this aspect.

During a virtual press briefing last Friday, Muña credited both the tireless efforts of the CNMI’s health workers and the cooperation of the CNMI community for the CNMI’s high vaccination rate.

Muña thanked the community for coming together and getting vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 and the CNMI’s health workers for fulfilling their respective roles in the CNMI’s efforts against COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, however, and Muña asks all to continue taking all necessary precautions against COVID-19.

“I want to give our sincere appreciation to the health care and public health workers who have been working hard over the last two and a half months to contain the cases of COVID-19 in our community. They are indeed true heroes,” she said.

According to the www.vaccinatecnmi.com dashboard, as of yesterday, the CNMI is now at 97.9% vaccinated.

Muña noted that CHCC has been seeing a decrease in cases since the rise in community cases beginning in Oct. 28 last year. However, the CNMI’s total number of positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths still remain a point of concern for her and CHCC. As such, Muña reminded the community to continue to take all necessary precautions against COVID-19.

“While we have seen a major decrease in cases since the beginning of this current wave of infections, the total number of cases and hospitalizations still remains too high. …We still need to protect ourselves and our community from COVID-19. …The continuing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in our community is an opportunity to remind everyone that the pandemic is not over,” said Muña.

So far, Muña said the omicron variant has not been found in the CNMI. “While we have no reports of omicron in the CNMI, this variant is spreading worldwide, and we must be prepared for a new wave of cases,” she said.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

Renewing Resolutions Sonnet Solutions

Posted On Jan 18 2022
, By
tsunami
0

NWS: No tsunami threat to Guam, CNMI

Posted On Jan 18 2022
, By
cover test
0

CNMI updates entry protocols, 5th-day tests required

Posted On Jan 17 2022
, By
0

CNMI sees 1st case of rare, serious COVID-19 syndrome

Posted On Jan 14 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 18, 2022, 6:21 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s NE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune