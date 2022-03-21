Jin, Yuko are top ladies golfers

By
|
Posted on Mar 22 2022
Share

Zhimin Jin, center and the Ladies Flight low gross winner of the 17th Annual NMC Foundation Golf Tournament, poses with, from left, Northern Marianas College regents Michelle Lin Sablan, Jesse Tudela, and Zenie Mafnas, NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, NMC regent Irene Torres, NMC Foundation board member Roman Tudela, and NMC Board of Regents chair Charles Cepeda during the awards ceremony last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort. (NMC)

CNMI national golfer Zhimin Jin and national women’s golf coach Yuko Togawa topped the Ladies Flight low gross and low net, respectively, of the 17th Annual NMC Foundation Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

Jin, a 14-year-old freshman at Marianas High School, won the low gross with her 5-over par 77. She fired a 40 in the front nine with birdies in holes No. 2 and 6. She then played superbly in the back nine, recording a 1-over par 37 that included an amazing eagle in hole No. 14.

“First of all, I feel very proud winning the ladies flight. I really wanted to win, especially for this tournament because I wasn’t satisfied with my results from last year’s NMC Golf Open tournament.”

She said conditions last Saturday were better than expected although the weather was very hot.

“My driver and putts were working pretty well during the tournament. With my driver shots, I hit most of the fairways and I had several excellent putts,” she said.

Jin is dedicating her victory in the Northern Marianas College fundraiser to her family, the CNMI National Golf Team, and her coaches.

NMC

Yuko Togawa, center and the Ladies Flight low net winner of the 17th Annual NMC Foundation Golf Tournament, poses with, from left, Northern Marianas College regents Michelle Lin Sablan, Jesse Tudela, and Zenie Mafnas, NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, NMC regent Irene Torres, NMC Foundation board member Roman Tudela, and NMC Board of Regents chair Charles Cepeda during the awards ceremony last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort. (NMC)

“They all helped me a lot with improving my game. I also think it’s a great preparation for the upcoming Mini Games because I can test my mentality,” she said.

Togawa, meanwhile, won the ladies low net with Nirimai Koebel coming in second. Net scores were unavailable as of press time.

“Saturday’s east course green was in great condition with fast and tricky position. Weather was so hot I was blessed with people in the same group and was able to play calmly,” said the CNMI women’s golf national team coach.

Jin and Togawa were named a player and coach, respectively, of the CNMI National Golf Team for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 from June 17 to 25 this year.

In the optional play competition, closest to pin winners were Ned Norita in hole No. 4 (3’4”), Freddy Cataluna in hole No. 6 (54”), Roy Ada in hole No. 11 (108”), and Championship Flight winner Kim Gi Yeong in hole No. 15 (75”).

Results of the Senior’s Flight and the C Flight will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With global tensions rising in many parts of the world, rate on a scale of 1 to 5—with 1 being the lowest—your level of concern that these tensions would directly affect the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 22, 2022, 1:38 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:19 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune