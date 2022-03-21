Jin, Yuko are top ladies golfers

Share











CNMI national golfer Zhimin Jin and national women’s golf coach Yuko Togawa topped the Ladies Flight low gross and low net, respectively, of the 17th Annual NMC Foundation Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

Jin, a 14-year-old freshman at Marianas High School, won the low gross with her 5-over par 77. She fired a 40 in the front nine with birdies in holes No. 2 and 6. She then played superbly in the back nine, recording a 1-over par 37 that included an amazing eagle in hole No. 14.

“First of all, I feel very proud winning the ladies flight. I really wanted to win, especially for this tournament because I wasn’t satisfied with my results from last year’s NMC Golf Open tournament.”

She said conditions last Saturday were better than expected although the weather was very hot.

“My driver and putts were working pretty well during the tournament. With my driver shots, I hit most of the fairways and I had several excellent putts,” she said.

Jin is dedicating her victory in the Northern Marianas College fundraiser to her family, the CNMI National Golf Team, and her coaches.

“They all helped me a lot with improving my game. I also think it’s a great preparation for the upcoming Mini Games because I can test my mentality,” she said.

Togawa, meanwhile, won the ladies low net with Nirimai Koebel coming in second. Net scores were unavailable as of press time.

“Saturday’s east course green was in great condition with fast and tricky position. Weather was so hot I was blessed with people in the same group and was able to play calmly,” said the CNMI women’s golf national team coach.

Jin and Togawa were named a player and coach, respectively, of the CNMI National Golf Team for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 from June 17 to 25 this year.

In the optional play competition, closest to pin winners were Ned Norita in hole No. 4 (3’4”), Freddy Cataluna in hole No. 6 (54”), Roy Ada in hole No. 11 (108”), and Championship Flight winner Kim Gi Yeong in hole No. 15 (75”).

Results of the Senior’s Flight and the C Flight will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.