Nearly 5 lbs of ‘ice’ found in shipment of chinaware

The CNMI Department of Finance Customs and Biosecurity and Border Patrol uncovered nearly 5 lbs of methamphetamine or “ice” hidden in boxes of chinaware during a routine inspection at the U.S. Post Office in Chalan Kanoa last Saturday.

It was learned during a news briefing yesterday that officers from the CNMI Department of Finance’s Customs and Biosecurity Division seized about 4.9 lbs of methamphetamine at the CK post office last Saturday, making it the largest amount of “ice” seized since 2015, according to Jose Mafnas, DOF Customs and Biosecurity director.

“This is the largest amount of meth that has been smuggled into the CNMI since 2015 when Customs intercepted over 10 kilos of methamphetamine at the seaport. We had a few since January 2022, but nothing to the amount of this recent seizure. We’ve seized at nearly all ports of entry since the beginning of the year. It’s not a lot, not as big of an amount as this recent one, but we have been making seizures,” he said.

Mafnas said at the news briefing that Customs officers were making a routine inspection at the post office at around 10am last Saturday when they uncovered bags that contained crystal-like substances hidden in between foam molds used to protect the porcelain chinaware that served as a decoy to smuggle in the drugs.

The man suspected of smuggling in these drugs, Zhang Yuzhu, 49, has since been arrested and remains in Department of Corrections custody after failing to pay a bail of $1 million.

“So again, congratulations to all the officers, men and women of the Division of Customs and Biosecurity for stopping contraband, especially ice, from coming into the community. If this had made it out to the community, it would have made a huge, direct impact on the people of the CNMI,” Mafnas said.

It was later learned that the methamphetamine that was smuggled into the CNMI last Saturday came from California. The substance was found wrapped and hidden under foam molds used to protect the chinaware during shipping.

Meanwhile, at the Superior Court, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $1 million cash bail on Zhang who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly smuggling drugs.

Zhang is currently facing charges of importation of contraband, illegal possession of a controlled substance, and trafficking of a controlled substance.

Following his bail hearing yesterday, Zhang was remanded back to DOC custody.