JKPL finishes summer program; mobile outreach next

The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library summer reading program officially ended its on-site sessions last Friday with 50 children for the morning session and about 40 children for the afternoon session being presented goody bags and prizes. It was also announced that the summer reading program will be going mobile to reach out to children in villages.

JKPL director Erlinda Naputi said they will begin mobilizing the book mobile to the MIHA Housing in Garapan and Koblerville to “reach out to all those underserved and underprivileged children who are unable to come to the library.”

They will also be doing an outreach at the Fernando M. Benavente Memorial Library in San Antonio.

The Summer Reading Challenge, which is still ongoing, will end on July 3, which is the last day to submit their reading booklets. The winners will be announced on Aug. 6.

Naputi thanked everyone involved in the success of the summer program. “Our summer reading program has always been very successful. And they wouldn’t have been that successful if it weren’t for our supporters, our sponsors and our donors. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts. And I want them to know that every penny that comes into this library goes out to every single community member that comes in. Whatever investment you invest into this library, it goes out to the community and not just for certain individuals but everyone involved.”

Children from the morning session were seen at the library on their last day enjoying the prizes that were handed out to them for finishing the two-week summer reading program.

Two participants, Isamu Santos and Sumai Castro, both 7 years old, told Saipan Tribune that they had fun doing all program activities.

“What I liked the most was all of it. It was so fun. …I want to do the reading program again,” Santos said.

Castro said, “I got to make friends and do fun activities…making our lighthouse, jellyfish, and ocean bottles.”

Along with the activities at the library, the children also went on a field trip to the Guma Sakman where they were shown and taught about traditional canoes and how to read the stars for navigation.