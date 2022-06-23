TOGETHER, WE CAN

The Marianas thanks the delegations, officials, and all who made the NMPMG 2022 successful

By
|
Posted on Jun 24 2022

Tag: , ,
Share

Participants of the Parade of Nations represent the different countries participating in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 during the opening ceremony last June 17, 2022, at the Oleia track and field. (Leigh Gases)

This past week the Marianas hosted the most historic event on island—the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022. It has been a great pleasure to see the country officials, the more than 70 teams, and our community come together to enjoy this event. The love and support that our residents showed to our athletes and visitors as they cheered them on was truly world-class.

If there’s one thing that I took from this experience, it’s that no matter what we go through, sports will always bring our community closer. When I stepped on the baseball mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch, I was overcome with emotion seeing our community come together to cheer on the athletes. The support we received from the volunteers, officials, coaches was overwhelming on Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

It goes without saying that we are incredibly proud to have hosted these games for our brothers and sisters in the Pacific. We have experienced a collective loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we are celebrating this opportunity to come together in the spirit of competition. The NMPMG 2022 brought the nations of Oceania together to celebrate our perseverance and our determination to continue moving forward, in spite of our challenges. The Games brought out the best of our human spirit. Athletes cheered each other on, aimed to be our best, and tested the limits of their abilities.

To the NMPMG 2022 Games Organizing Committee, Over

sight Committee, staff and volunteers, the Marianas sincerely thanks you for putting together an incredible event! In less than a year, you poured all your energy into ensuring that the NMPMG 2022 was possible. Despite the challenges you faced, you have all shown true strength in overcoming challenges along the way.

To Team NMI, the Marianas is beyond proud of what you all have accomplished in the past year to prepare for the games. The dedication, spirit, and pride that you’ve shown throughout the Games were astonishing! Thank you all for putting on the greatest display of sportsmanship. We couldn’t have asked for better athletes to represent the CNMI.

To the athletes and officials from American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Guam, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Wallis and Futuna, from the bottom of our hearts, the Marianas thanks you all so much for sharing this experience with us. We hope that you had a taste of our culture and felt our hospitality. We enjoyed being your hosts and hope you will return to visit us again.

I thank the Northern Marianas College, who livestreamed the NMPMG 2022 event on YouTube for those who were more comfortable watching from home or from around the world, cheering for their respective countries. I am thankful for the KSPN2 News and the KKMP radio station for dedicating a channel/station so that we could have another broadcasting stream. Thank you also to our media partners for capturing the best of the event and archiving the stories to live forevermore in the CNMI’s history.

As we continue to celebrate the spirit of the event, let us continue to show our warm hospitality as our guests prepare to return home. Join us this weekend at the Taste of the Marianas as we close out this successful event and celebrate one last time as brothers and sisters of the Pacific.

For more information, visit the GCEA at cnmieconomy.com, on Facebook and Instagram (@cnmigov.economy), or contact them at gceacnmi@gmail.com.

Ralph DLG Torres (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Ralph DLG Torres is the ninth governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and is co-chairman of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Ralph DLG Torres (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Related Posts

0

NMPMG celebrates Olympic Day

Posted On Jun 24 2022
, By
0

Scenes from the NMPMG opening ceremony

Posted On Jun 17 2022
, By
0

The Marianas proudly welcomes 20 countries for the Pacific Mini Games

Posted On Jun 10 2022
, By
0

Tourism improves our quality of life in the Marianas

Posted On Jun 03 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Given a choice, how would you watch any Pacific Mini Games match: online or in-person?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 24, 2022, 7:17 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune