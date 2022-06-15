JKPL names winners of its sand sculpture competition

Share











As part of CNMI Ocean’s Month and World Ocean’s Day celebration last June 8, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library partnered with the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality’s Division of Coastal Resource Management to host a sand sculpture contest for the library’s Children’s Summer Reading Program session 1B participants (9 to 12 years old).

Out of more than 50-plus participants and six groups, three groups won. The panel of judges included 2021 Miss Earth NMI Crystal Fiona Rio, library director Erlinda C. Naputi, Coral Reef Initiative communications coordinator/DCRM-BECQ Marlyn C. Naputi, and BECQ director Ray S. Masga.

Group were informed to work together and build a sea creature. Judges voted on teamwork, creativity and uniqueness, sea creature, and group share response.

The Winning groups are as follows:

FIRST PLACE

Entry: Bikini Bottom

Participants: Stephan Li, Elita Li, Keoni Ruszala, Lelani Ruszala, Keara Crisostomo, David Bercilla, Team Leaders: Miranda Marian and Valerie Naputi

Prizes: $15.00 gift certificate from 670 Rocksteady, Movie pass from Friends of the JKPL, and a toy from Lollipops for each child. DOCOMO Pacific Beach chair for the group leader.

SECOND PLACE

Entry: Library Turtle

Participants: Noah Balisalisa, Evan Balisalisa, Ava Dela Cruz, Jesse Dela Cruz, Grayden Ngiralmau, Team Leaders: Yuteng Chen and Leora Terlaje

Prize: Movie pass from the Friends of the JKPL for each winner.

THIRD PLACE

Entry: Jelly Fish with the Mask

Participants: Tristan Que, Chloe Shin, Dana Hwang, Katherine Hwang, Emma Long, Nia Que, Eldrian Calibo, Team Leaders: Sharee Fernando, Pauline Viray, Aaron Cayading, and Chelsea Gozun

Prizes: Movie pass from the Friends of the JKPL for each winner. (PR)