JKPL names winners of its sand sculpture competition

By
|
Posted on Jun 16 2022

Tag:
Share

As part of CNMI Ocean’s Month and World Ocean’s Day celebration last June 8, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library partnered with the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality’s Division of Coastal Resource Management to host a sand sculpture contest for the library’s Children’s Summer Reading Program session 1B participants (9 to 12 years old).

Out of more than 50-plus participants and six groups, three groups won. The panel of judges included 2021 Miss Earth NMI Crystal Fiona Rio, library director Erlinda C. Naputi, Coral Reef Initiative communications coordinator/DCRM-BECQ Marlyn C. Naputi, and BECQ director Ray S. Masga.

Group were informed to work together and build a sea creature. Judges voted on teamwork, creativity and uniqueness, sea creature, and group share response.
The Winning groups are as follows:

FIRST PLACE

Entry: Bikini Bottom
Participants: Stephan Li, Elita Li, Keoni Ruszala, Lelani Ruszala, Keara Crisostomo, David Bercilla, Team Leaders: Miranda Marian and Valerie Naputi
Prizes: $15.00 gift certificate from 670 Rocksteady, Movie pass from Friends of the JKPL, and a toy from Lollipops for each child. DOCOMO Pacific Beach chair for the group leader.

The first place winning group. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

SECOND PLACE

Entry: Library Turtle
Participants: Noah Balisalisa, Evan Balisalisa, Ava Dela Cruz, Jesse Dela Cruz, Grayden Ngiralmau, Team Leaders: Yuteng Chen and Leora Terlaje
Prize: Movie pass from the Friends of the JKPL for each winner.

The second-place winners.

THIRD PLACE

Entry: Jelly Fish with the Mask
Participants: Tristan Que, Chloe Shin, Dana Hwang, Katherine Hwang, Emma Long, Nia Que, Eldrian Calibo, Team Leaders: Sharee Fernando, Pauline Viray, Aaron Cayading, and Chelsea Gozun
Prizes: Movie pass from the Friends of the JKPL for each winner. (PR)

The third-place winners.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Sand
0

JKPL’s young readers take to the sands in sculpting competition

Posted On Jun 14 2022
, By
0

JKPL starts its annual ‘Children’s Summer Reading Program’

Posted On Jun 08 2022
, By
0

Public Service Recognition Week at JKPL

Posted On May 10 2022
, By
JKPL
0

JKPL recognizes long-serving and outstanding employees

Posted On May 09 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you intend to watch the opening ceremony of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022? Responses: Yes, No, Undecided
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 16, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune