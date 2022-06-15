PSS Mental Health team leads ‘Luta Color Run’ on Rota

By
|
Posted on Jun 16 2022
Share

The Public School System’s Mental Health Team, with the support of partnering community agencies, spearheaded the “Luta Color Run” on Rota last June 11 in celebration of Pride Month.

A total of 95 participants joined the fun run. The first 75 early participants were greeted with a warm welcome and an incentive package.

Participants ran from the Tun Kindu Baseball Field that led around the Sinapalo Youth Center and Rota Judicial Center, ultimately concluding back at the baseball field with color splash stations for every 200 feet of the route.

Prior to the start of the event, the Department of Fire and Emergency Management Services led the event with a light stretch and exercise for the participants, followed by welcoming remarks from Marvin Tamangided, LEA community project manager for Rota.

Vannah Hocog, PSS Mental Health behavioral health specialist, worked with Tamangided in the days leading up to the event to coordinate support and efforts from multiple community partners.

Partnering community agencies, FILCOR, DCCA DYS, Rota Municipal Council, CHCC CGC, G&C Clan, AmeriCorps and Mayor’s Office helped ensure the success of the event. Partnering agencies set up color and incentive stations along the route. DPS and DFEMS also provided assistance in making sure all participants were kept safe.

A participant of the event said, “The event was a huge success with a great turnout. I’m excited for more activities like this that really brings out the community for a great cause. I’m really happy many people came out to support LGBTQ awareness.”

PSS Mental Health, in conjunction with Project TASA and Project HALIGI AWARE, hosted the event to celebrate the spirit of Pride Month, along with the initiative to raise awareness of the importance of mental wellness and physical health, since mental health plays an immense role in the process of self-discovery of one’s sexual identity.

Pride Month is a monthlong observation and celebration of the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer, +) community. It celebrates the historic strides of the LGBTQ+ social movement and the continuous endeavor to educate the community of the importance of inclusivity and equality. The spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community is not limited to the commonly known gender identities named in the acronym. It includes a spectrum of gender identities such as: intersex, nonbinary, asexual, pansexual, and/or those who identify in other ways or are questioning their sexual or gender identity or expression. The celebration also welcomes all supporters of the community who support the movement as allies. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you intend to watch the opening ceremony of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022? Responses: Yes, No, Undecided
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 16, 2022, 6:18 AM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune