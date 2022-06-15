PSS Mental Health team leads ‘Luta Color Run’ on Rota

Share











The Public School System’s Mental Health Team, with the support of partnering community agencies, spearheaded the “Luta Color Run” on Rota last June 11 in celebration of Pride Month.

A total of 95 participants joined the fun run. The first 75 early participants were greeted with a warm welcome and an incentive package.

Participants ran from the Tun Kindu Baseball Field that led around the Sinapalo Youth Center and Rota Judicial Center, ultimately concluding back at the baseball field with color splash stations for every 200 feet of the route.

Prior to the start of the event, the Department of Fire and Emergency Management Services led the event with a light stretch and exercise for the participants, followed by welcoming remarks from Marvin Tamangided, LEA community project manager for Rota.

Vannah Hocog, PSS Mental Health behavioral health specialist, worked with Tamangided in the days leading up to the event to coordinate support and efforts from multiple community partners.

Partnering community agencies, FILCOR, DCCA DYS, Rota Municipal Council, CHCC CGC, G&C Clan, AmeriCorps and Mayor’s Office helped ensure the success of the event. Partnering agencies set up color and incentive stations along the route. DPS and DFEMS also provided assistance in making sure all participants were kept safe.

A participant of the event said, “The event was a huge success with a great turnout. I’m excited for more activities like this that really brings out the community for a great cause. I’m really happy many people came out to support LGBTQ awareness.”

PSS Mental Health, in conjunction with Project TASA and Project HALIGI AWARE, hosted the event to celebrate the spirit of Pride Month, along with the initiative to raise awareness of the importance of mental wellness and physical health, since mental health plays an immense role in the process of self-discovery of one’s sexual identity.

Pride Month is a monthlong observation and celebration of the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer, +) community. It celebrates the historic strides of the LGBTQ+ social movement and the continuous endeavor to educate the community of the importance of inclusivity and equality. The spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community is not limited to the commonly known gender identities named in the acronym. It includes a spectrum of gender identities such as: intersex, nonbinary, asexual, pansexual, and/or those who identify in other ways or are questioning their sexual or gender identity or expression. The celebration also welcomes all supporters of the community who support the movement as allies. (PR)