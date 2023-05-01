JKPL offers after-school program, ukulele classes

By
|
Posted on May 02 2023

Tag:
Share

Need help with your homework? The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library is launching a new after-school program to help children with their reading and school assignments. Children ages 6 years old to 12 years old are welcome.

Families are invited to register their children in the following sessions: (Session A) Wednesdays or (Session B) Thursdays from 3pm to 5pm at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

Seats are limited and registration is required. Participants must have a valid library card and be free from fines.

For more information, contact Celina Forman at (670) 235-7315 or email cnmistatelibrary@gmail.com.

Ukulele classes

Registration for beginner and intermediate ukulele class is ongoing. The minimum age requirement is open to children ages 8 years or older and adults.

The total cost for eight class sessions is $70.

Ukulele classes are held at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in partnership with ukulele instructor Larry Lee and children.

Sessions began last April 26, 2023. Ukulele classes are held every Wednesdays from 4pm to 5pm at JKPL.

The JKPL ukulele class is based on “first come; first paid” basis. Students must provide their own ukuleles and a folder to hold music sheets (plastic sheet protectors and a three-ring binder are recommended).

Parents/guardians must sign a liability waiver form on behalf of their participating children and must adhere to public library policies and procedures.

For questions regarding ukulele class, call Celina Foreman or Caitlyn Crisostomo at 235-7315 / 7318 during regular library hours. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

JKPL
0

Friends of the JKPL 2nd Annual 5K this Saturday

Posted On Apr 28 2023
, By
0

Rota bookmobile nears reality; JKPL is also reaching out to San Antonio

Posted On Apr 25 2023
, By
Community
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 24, 2023

Posted On Apr 24 2023
, By
0

Celebrate National Library Week at JKPL on April 23-29

Posted On Apr 20 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 2, 2023, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:53 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune