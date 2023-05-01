JKPL offers after-school program, ukulele classes

Share











Need help with your homework? The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library is launching a new after-school program to help children with their reading and school assignments. Children ages 6 years old to 12 years old are welcome.

Families are invited to register their children in the following sessions: (Session A) Wednesdays or (Session B) Thursdays from 3pm to 5pm at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

Seats are limited and registration is required. Participants must have a valid library card and be free from fines.

For more information, contact Celina Forman at (670) 235-7315 or email cnmistatelibrary@gmail.com.

Ukulele classes

Registration for beginner and intermediate ukulele class is ongoing. The minimum age requirement is open to children ages 8 years or older and adults.

The total cost for eight class sessions is $70.

Ukulele classes are held at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in partnership with ukulele instructor Larry Lee and children.

Sessions began last April 26, 2023. Ukulele classes are held every Wednesdays from 4pm to 5pm at JKPL.

The JKPL ukulele class is based on “first come; first paid” basis. Students must provide their own ukuleles and a folder to hold music sheets (plastic sheet protectors and a three-ring binder are recommended).

Parents/guardians must sign a liability waiver form on behalf of their participating children and must adhere to public library policies and procedures.

For questions regarding ukulele class, call Celina Foreman or Caitlyn Crisostomo at 235-7315 / 7318 during regular library hours. (PR)