Law enforcers kick off Public Safety Awareness Month

Posted on May 02 2023
Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang are joined by Saipan Mayor Ramon RB Camacho, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Clement R. Bermudes, DPS officers, partnering law enforcement and emergency and medical services department heads, lawmakers, and members of the community during a proclamation signing ceremony at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center last Friday. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

The CNMI’s law enforcement agencies came together last Friday to kick off “2023 Public Safety Awareness Month” with simultaneous proclamation signings and a free exhibit at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang signed five proclamations that designated the week of May 14-20, 2023, as CNMI Police Week, the week of May 20-26, 2023, as National Safe Boating Week, the week of May 22-June 4, 2023, as Click It or Ticket Mobilization, and May 15, 2023, as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.

Palacios, in his brief remarks, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the men and women who serve as part of CNMI’s law enforcement. He also stated that his administration strongly supports the CNMI’s law enforcement agencies.

Apatang thanked the men and women who serve as the CNMI’s front line defense stating that it is because of them that the CNMI community remains safe.

Present at the ceremony were local and federal law enforcement officers and department heads from Department of Public Safety, Department of Corrections, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, CNMI Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Alcohol Beverage and Tobacco Control, Ports Police, Customs Biosecurity, CNMI Marshals, and U.S. Marshals. Also present were CNMI dignitaries like House Speaker Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) and Saipan Mayor RB Camacho.

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang sign the proclamation documents during a ceremony at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center last Friday. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

According to DPS Commissioner Clement Bermudes, this year’s celebration of Public Safety Awareness Month is special because, aside from the fact that it is the first such celebration since COVID-19 hit the world, it is also a collaborative celebration, which means all events in celebration of Public Safety Awareness will include all local and federal law enforcement agencies.

“This is about collaboration and showcasing the different law enforcement agencies, both federal and local, which is important as we continue to improve our capabilities to provide one of the critical services for our islands which is security and safety,” he said.

Bermudes said the most important part of this year’s celebration is the collaboration among all local and federal law enforcement agencies.

“The most important thing is the collaboration of the different law enforcement agencies so we can share the different abilities of each agency so we can work together as one as we enforce the different laws of the Commonwealth. This also ensures that we get used to one another and work well with one another in case of an emergency,” he said.

“We are all neighbors and like neighbors, trust is important between all law enforcement agencies as well as the community,” he added.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
