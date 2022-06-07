JKPL starts its annual ‘Children’s Summer Reading Program’

Share











The two-week Summer Reading Program of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library launched yesterday, June 7, and will last until June 17, with a total of 80 to 100 children participating in its first day.

The theme for this year’s program is “Oceans of Possibilities” and coincides with the month of June as CNMI Ocean Month, in which the participants will explore the animal kingdom.

Program activities consist of participants reading books; Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, or STEAM activities; reading logs; arts and crafts; computer literacy classes; and listening to guest speakers who will talk about different topics, which include preserving the ocean and preserving and protecting natural resources, and much more.

The children were also given an expansive tour of the different functions and aspects of the library, such as the front circulation for borrowing and returning books, the computer area where they are exposed to different computer classes and virtual learning programs, the Pacific Collection where they are able to learn about the history and culture of the NMI, and the young adult section, to name a few.

Along with the activities, the participants are able to win prizes like gift certificates, books, back-to-school supplies, toys, and more.

The morning program runs from 8:30am to 11:30am for children 6 to 8 years old and breakfast is provided. The afternoon session is from 12:30 to 3pm for children 9 to 12 years old and lunch is provided. JKPL is in partnership with the 4-H Club from the Northern Marianas College and some of the 4-H campers are participating in the program as well.

Beth Demapan, technical services librarian for JKPL, said, “It’s not all just sitting down. We want them to move around the library and ask questions. … We also have our field trip at the 500 Sails at the Guma Sakman, so before we do that we will go to the Pacific Collection of the library and learn and read up about it.”

“We have a lot of young adult books because there’s lots of teens that come into the program. So we show them how to find Harry Potter. …We show them the fiction corner and do a scavenger hunt if they can find the books,” she added.

Demapan said they welcome sponsors who may want to make a donation or any in-kind donations such as gift certificates that can be awarded to participants.

Demapan thanked the Friends of the Library and their many sponsors “Our sponsors help make this possible,” she added.

Separately, the Tinian public library will start its summer reading program this week and the public library on Rota will begin their program in July. which will be announced on their social media platforms.

After the program, the Bookmobile will be going to underserved communities to expose them to what went on in the library.